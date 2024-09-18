Hezbollah pledges to persist in military operations against Israel in solidarity with Gaza

(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced on Wednesday morning that it will persist in its military operations against Israel as a demonstration of solidarity with the Gaza Strip. This statement comes in the wake of a significant and violent incident where communications devices in the possession of Hezbollah members reportedly detonated simultaneously across various regions in Lebanon. This explosion resulted in a substantial number of casualties, with about three thousand individuals wounded and at least nine fatalities, according to a news agency. The aftermath of this event has undoubtedly intensified tensions in the region.



In its official statement, Hezbollah emphasized its unwavering commitment to the ongoing conflict. The organization declared that its units would "continue today, as in all the past days, their operations" to support Gaza. This announcement underscores Hezbollah's resolve to maintain its stance and actions despite the recent turmoil, suggesting a broader strategy that aligns with its historical support for Palestinian causes.



Furthermore, Hezbollah conveyed a sense of determination regarding the recent violent exchanges. The party underscored that its current course of action is "continuous," indicating a long-term commitment to its military engagement. This continuation is portrayed as being "separate from the difficult reckoning that the criminal enemy must face for its massacre on Tuesday," implying a complex and multifaceted response to the ongoing conflict with Israel. The use of the term "reckoning" suggests that Hezbollah foresees a moment of accountability or retribution for what it perceives as hostile actions by Israel.



Hezbollah concluded its statement with a warning of future consequences. It alluded to an additional form of retaliation, describing it as "another reckoning that will come, God willing." This indicates that the organization is not only focused on the immediate conflict but is also preparing for a broader confrontation or response in the future. The phrasing hints at a planned or expected escalation, reinforcing the notion that Hezbollah's involvement is part of a larger, ongoing struggle in the region.

