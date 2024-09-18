Silvis Materials Awarded $1 Million NSF SBIR Phase II Grant To Reduce Emissions In Packaging And Building Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Female-founded Boulder-based Silvis Materials has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to continue its work making sustainable and recyclable binders and adhesives. These innovative products are set to revolutionize packaging and building industries by helping manufacturers achieve ambitious goals: reducing emissions by 10-30% and displacing petroleum-based materials by up to 100% by 2030.

This award allows Silvis to advance its mission to help customers meet increasingly demanding regulatory pressures to replace petroleum-based binders with bio-based alternatives. The broader impacts of this work include commercialization and scale of Silvis' products. Silvis' sustainable, biodegradable, and renewable binders help enable commercial manufacturers to transition to green materials, comply with regulatory restrictions, and eliminate petroleum-a nonrenewable resource that contributes significantly to GHG emissions.

Ferreira, the PI for the grant, is a patented plastics engineer and MIT Sloan graduate who has already invented and patented a breakthrough, recyclable plastic for automotive packaging. She has brought Silvis up from concept to its first proof-of-concept binders and has hired an elite team of scientists and entrepreneurs to invent a platform of formulations for various markets, resulting in the filing of the first provisional patent in August 2024. Dr. Dhrubo Laskar, the CTO and biomass expert, heads up all research and development, alongside Dr. Chi-Linh Do-Thanh, Director of R&D, and our organic solvent synthesis expert hired out of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Silvis also touts a Chief Sustainability Officer, Kim Hedberg, whose background in environmental science and business helps direct strategy and fundraising at Silvis.

Silvis is a graduate of the NSF I-Corps program, and has participated in several prestigious accelerators, including Techstars (2022), Plug and Play (2021), Suzano Cycle Momentum (2023), and USRIA (2024).

Silvis operates from its private lab at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where CTO, Dr. Dhrubo Laskar, and Dr. Chi-Linh Do-Thanh are developing sustainable binders using an all-green process.“This funding comes at a crucial time as Silvis begins to work towards pilot programs with industrial customers,” said Patty Ferreira, CEO and Founder of Silvis Materials.

About Silvis Materials

Established in August 2020, Silvis is developing binders to address environmental pressures by reducing the use of fossil-based materials in adhesives and binders, thereby lowering the carbon footprint, and cleaning up the environment. Silvis had filed its first patent for making a 100% bio-based binder. The company collaborates with large industrial manufacturers to design and test solutions for building products, like particle board, insulation, and roofing tiles, as well as packaging products, such as paper and paperboard.

