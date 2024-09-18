Med Night In Clifton Honors Dr. Assad Mujtaba, Unites GOP Leaders And Community In Support Of County Commissioner Bid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORONA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Mediterranean Night Honoring County Commissioner Candidate Dr. Assad Mujtaba Brings Prominent GOP Leaders and Community Together in Clifton, NJA vibrant "Mediterranean Night" was held at a local Lebanese restaurant in Clifton, New Jersey, honoring Passaic County Commissioner Candidate Dr. Assad Mujtaba. The event, organized under the auspices of the GOP Clifton leadership, brought together an impressive array of political leaders, community figures, and supporters to rally behind Dr. Mujtaba's campaign ahead of the upcoming election.The evening's distinguished guest speakers included former Mayor of Englewood Cliffs Mario M. Kranjac, Trump Campaign Advisory Board Member and Fox News contributor Mr. Jason D. Meister, and Clifton GOP Chair Bob Calcagno. Each speaker strongly endorsed Dr. Mujtaba, highlighting his dedication to improving Passaic County and his strategic vision for the future.Also in attendance were prominent community leaders, including the Chairman of the Islamic Center, representatives from the Muslim Lawyer Association, Peruvian doctors, Colombian community leaders, and the commissioner of Clifton's Board of Education. Their presence underscored the wide-ranging support Dr. Mujtaba has garnered from various community sectors.In his address to the audience, Dr. Mujtaba spoke passionately about his commitment to bringing meaningful change to Passaic County. He laid out his plans for fostering economic development, improving public services, and enhancing community engagement.“I am determined to bring progress and prosperity to Passaic County,” he stated.“The current administration under the Democrats has left us at a standstill, and I am ready to lead with resilience and vision.”The event hall was filled with energy and enthusiasm as Dr. Mujtaba detailed his vision for a brighter future. The evening was a powerful showcase of the growing momentum behind his campaign as he continues to engage key constituencies in his bid for County Commissioner.As the November 5, 2024, election approaches, Dr. Assad Mujtaba's campaign is gaining widespread support from diverse communities across Passaic County. It promises a strong Republican challenge to the incumbent leadership.About Dr. Assad MujtabaDr. Assad Mujtaba is a dedicated community leader and public servant with a strong background in the healthcare profession serving the community. He is running for County Commissioner in Passaic County, NJ, focusing on economic development, public safety, and enhancing local services. Dr. Mujtaba is committed to representing all county residents and driving positive change.

