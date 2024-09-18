NOAA To Host First World Flight Centennial Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Don't miss flyovers, music, food trucks, adventure pilots, performances, exhibits, the famous Sound Garden installation and more at this once-in-a-century party

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Friends of Magnuson Parkis honored to announce the First World Flight Centennial Celebration, marking a monumental milestone in aviation history. This prestigious event will take place on September 28, 2024, at The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first successful flight around the world.

In 1924, eight Army Air Service Fliers in four Douglas World Cruiser airplanes took off from Lake Washington at Sand Point to join a race against nations to be first to fly around the world. Their true mission? To showcased the possibilities of global aviation to the world and pave the way for international air travel. The daring 174-day journey spanned over 26,000 miles and stopped in 22 countries. Only two of the four planes made it back, one crashing into a mountain in Alaska and another sinking to the bottom of the Atlantic.

The First World Flight Centennial Celebration will feature music, food trucks, adventure pilots, performances, exhibits, historic footage, and a flyby of aircraft that have flown around the world, all firsts in their own categories. The rare opening of NOAA to the public also offers an opportunity to experience the famous Sound Garden installation.

“Thousands of people enter Magnuson Park and pass by the First World Flight monument, but don't know the story." said Elisa Law, Executive Director of Friends of Magnuson Park who is hosting the event "These Fliers were heroes and this was their moonshot. People named their children for them, they cut pieces of their clothing off with penknives for souvenirs, women wore beauty patches (aka moles) in the shape their airplanes! 50,000 Seattleites came out to celebrate their landing in 1924. We're hoping that the Centennial will help remind folks that this legacy, being the Home of the First World Flight, is ours to celebrate"

The First World Flight Centennial Celebration is free, all ages, and open to the public. For more details on the event schedule visit

