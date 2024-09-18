Stree 2 Becomes Highest-Grossing 'Hindi' Movie Ever, Beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan In India Nett Box Office Collection

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, with its India nett collection beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the numbers on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

As per Adarsh, Stree 2 has earned ₹586 crore so far in its Indian nett collection. tracker Sacnilk, however, says that the horror-comedy movie has earned ₹560.35 crore nett in India so far.

If Taran Adarsh's numbers are to correct, the Amar Kaushik directorial has, indeed, beaten Jawan, directed by Atlee, even though the SRK starrer earned ₹640.25 crore in the domestic market. Here is why.

The action thriller earned ₹582.31 crore from its Hindi version, ₹30.08 crore from Tamil, and ₹27.86 crore from Telugu. What is more impressive for Stree 2 is that the Bollywood movie achieved the numbers in 34 days whereas SRK's Jawan earned it in 57 days.

The film Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, has become the top-grossing Hindi movie in 2024. It surpassed Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

On its 34th day, the sequel to Stree earned ₹2.5 crore at the box office. The Hindi version of SRK's Jawan, the highest-grossing movie in 2023, earned ₹80 lakh on Day 34.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, earned ₹50 lakh on Day 34 from its Hindi version. On Day 34, Shah Rukh Khan 's Pathaan collected ₹80 lakh from its Hindi version.

Stree 2 overseas collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan minted ₹400 crore in the overseas market. Pathan was not far behind. The Yash Raj production earned ₹397.5 crore outside India. Animal's overseas collection stood at ₹255 crore.