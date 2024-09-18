Afghanistan Polio-Free Organization Urges Continuation Of Vaccination Campaign

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) As the polio vaccination campaign continues in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan Polio-Free organization has called for the ongoing implementation of the polio vaccine campaign, emphasizing that children under the age of 5 are at higher risk of contracting polio.

The organization posted a message on X today, Wednesday, September 18, stating that children under 5 are more vulnerable to polio due to their lower immunity levels.

Afghanistan Polio-Free stressed the importance of administering the vaccine and added that children should be vaccinated during all campaigns and while traveling from one location to another by border transit teams.

This call for continued vaccination comes shortly after the Associated Press, citing the United Nations, reported that the Taliban administration had halted the polio vaccination campaign. However, the Taliban's Ministry of Public Health denied reports of stopping the campaign hours later.

Sharafat Zaman, the Ministry of Public Health spokesperson, said in a statement that some media outlets were spreading“false” news on this matter.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries in the world that have not yet succeeded in preventing the spread of polio.

It is worth noting that the World Health Organization previously reported 18 cases of polio in Afghanistan since the beginning of this year.

The ongoing efforts to combat polio in Afghanistan are crucial, especially for children under 5, who are at higher risk. Continued vaccination campaigns are vital to eradicate this disease.

