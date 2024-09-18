(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Arla Foods Ingredients launches new high-protein dairy campaign" data-link=" Foods Ingredients launches new high-protein dairy campaign" class="whatsapp">Shar TAIPEI, TAIWAN - OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2024 - Arla Foods Ingredients has launched a new campaign to inspire dairy manufacturers to create innovative high-protein products.







Arla Foods Ingredients

Over four in ten consumers globally say protein is the most important ingredient.[i] However, conversations around the vital nutrient are changing, with health-focused shoppers increasingly focusing not just on how much protein they consume, but also its nutritional quality. Manufacturers of high-protein products can also face challenges around differentiation, processing, taste and texture.

The 'Go High in Protein' campaign showcases the Arla Foods Ingredients Nutrilac ProteinBoost range of patented microparticulated whey proteins, which are rich in all the essential amino acids. It demonstrates how they can be used to overcome technical challenges and create high-protein dairy products with appealing taste and texture.

At the heart of the campaign is a new virtual protein seminar, featuring presentations from expert speakers and a 'Test your protein knowledge' quiz.

Visitors can also explore five concepts featuring Nutrilac ProteinBoost. They include two new recipes an ambient spoonable yoghurt, and an ambient drinking yoghurt which recently won a World Dairy Innovation award for best manufacturing/technology innovation. They demonstrate the potential for high-protein dairy products that do not require refrigeration, creating opportunities for convenience, long shelf life and easier transportation.

The three other recipe concepts are a 10% protein ice cream, a high-protein non-fat drinking yoghurt with fruit, and a 12% protein spoonable yoghurt.

Claus Bukbjerg Andersen, Senior Category Manager at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: The high-protein trend is as powerful as ever, but it's evolving. Consumers now want high-quality, complete proteins and they want them in products with masses of appeal. Our aim is to make it as easy as possible for manufacturers to meet these dual needs. The 'Go High in Protein' demonstrates how our Nutrilac ProteinBoost solutions can help you overcome technical challenges and create high-protein dairy products that stand out in an increasingly crowded market.'

To sign up for the virtual protein seminar, visit

For more information about 'Go High in Protein' visit

[i] Innova Market Insights, Trend Survey, 2024





Hashtag: #ArlaFoodsIngredients

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arla Foods Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients , a subsidiary of Arla Foods, is a global nutrition leader committed to sustainability and innovation, serving major brands worldwide.



Arla Foods Ingredients