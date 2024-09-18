IAB Europe And IAB Release First-Ever In-Store Retail Media Definitions And Measurement Standards For Public Comment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRUSSELS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

and IAB have today announced the collaborative release of the first definitions and measurement standards for in-store Retail Media. The standards, which are open for public comment until the 1st of November 2024, have been developed to address the rapidly expanding in-store Retail opportunities and offer unified definitions, measurement standards, and guidelines for ad formats and store zones. They are designed to unlock the potential of this growing and help capture budgets traditionally allocated to linear TV and out-of-home (OOH).

The standards are the result of a joint initiative between IAB Europe and IAB that builds on the IAB/MRC Retail Media Measurement Guidelines and IAB Europe's Retail Media Measurement Standards released by IAB in January 2024 and by IAB Europe in April 2024. Developed through a highly collaborative process involving key industry stakeholders, the effort included an in-person workshop hosted by IAB Europe in July 2024 that brought together 14 Retail Media Networks (RMNs) such as Ahold Delhaize, Douglas Marketing Solutions, Kingfisher, MediaMarkt, and Schwarz Media, among others. The process also involved virtual workshops and consultations with buy- and sell-side stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive representation from those driving the future of Retail Media.

The standards cover a range of essential areas including:



Definitions:

Clear terminology for in-store digital Retail Media components.

Formats:

Recommended formats for in-store advertising placements.

Store Zones : Standardised classification of key areas within stores where media can be deployed (e.g., entry, checkout, aisle). Measurement:

Guidelines for tracking, reporting, and analysing campaign performance across various in-store formats.

Commenting on the release of the standards, Townsend Feehan, CEO, IAB Europe, said, "The rapid growth of in-store digital Retail Media demands a unified approach to measurement and standardisation across markets. By introducing these first-ever measurement standards in collaboration with IAB, we aim to not only drive consistency and transparency in this space but also help retailers, brands, and technology providers unlock new revenue streams. These standards are critical in our collective effort to make Retail Media a more accessible and integrated part of digital advertising strategies across Europe and beyond."

"Retail Media Networks have already had a meaningful impact on the digital advertising industry in a short period of time," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB . "Working in conjunction with IAB Europe, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem to ensure that in-store Retail Media is properly understood and utilised in an efficient and safe manner, for all constituents to thrive in this ever-evolving landscape."



As the in-store digital Retail Media landscape continues to grow, these standards represent a crucial step toward technological investment and the standardisation needed to drive further adoption and cross-channel integration of Retail Media.

The new standards are now open for industry feedback until 1st November 2024, and we invite you to send all comments to [email protected] or [email protected] . IAB Europe and IAB have also planned further guidance and education sessions to support implementation.

