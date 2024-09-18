James Dobbs, Of Chicago, Praises American Metalcraft For Heartwarming 'Capes For Kids' Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Dobbs, a Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee Member with Shriners Children's Chicago, recently expressed his gratitude to American Metalcraft and their volunteers for their heartwarming contribution to Shriners patients. In collaboration with Impact 4 Good, American Metalcraft organized a "Capes for Kids" event, where volunteers created custom superhero capes for young patients. These capes, each accompanied by messages of encouragement, aim to provide emotional support to children facing challenging hospital stays.The Medinah Shriners, a fraternal organization that established Shriners Children's Chicago over 100 years ago, remains deeply involved in the hospital's daily operations, donating their time to assist both patients and staff. Dobbs, who represents the Medinah Shriners Hospital Committee, was thrilled to meet the volunteers and share the history and mission of Shriners Hospital.“This initiative by American Metalcraft and Impact 4 Good is incredibly inspiring,” said Dobbs.“For children facing long-term hospital stays, the emotional impact of gifts like these superhero capes cannot be overstated. These capes, filled with love and encouragement, will provide comfort and strength to our patients when they need it most.”American Metalcraft, a company with deep Chicago roots, was founded in the late 1940s by Archer Kahn, initially producing hubcaps for the Tucker Torpedo, an automobile manufactured in Chicago in the 1940s. Since then, the company has expanded significantly, now producing and importing over 3,000 products with a dedicated team of over 100 employees. In 2013, American Metalcraft moved to a state-of-the-art facility in Franklin Park, IL, significantly enhancing its distribution and customer service capabilities.Dobbs also highlighted the importance of partnering with companies like American Metalcraft and organizations like Impact 4 Good, a pioneer in socially responsible teambuilding since 2005.“Partnering with American Metalcraft and Impact 4 Good has been an absolute pleasure,” Dobbs said.“Their commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement through initiatives like 'Capes for Kids' is a shining example of how businesses can make a meaningful difference.”The "Capes for Kids" program, facilitated by Impact 4 Good, allows teams to create personalized superhero capes for children enduring difficult hospital stays. Along with the capes, volunteers write notes of encouragement to provide emotional support, helping to maintain the children's sense of childhood and resilience during tough times.As Shriners Children's Chicago continues to provide life-changing medical care, initiatives like "Capes for Kids" serve as an important reminder of the power of community involvement. James Dobbs and the Medinah Shriners remain committed to fostering partnerships that bring hope and positivity to their patients.For more information on how you can support Shriners Children's Chicago Visit:

