KYAN Technologies To Present New Data At 2024 Rivkin Center And AACR Ovarian Cancer Research Symposium

Highlighted results for ovarian cancer patients include differential interpatient sensitivities and similar response for multiple intrapatient sample sites.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KYAN Technologies will present at the 15th Biennial Ovarian Cancer Research Symposium, hosted by The Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The symposium is scheduled to take place in Seattle, USA, on September 20-21, 2024.Details related to the poster presentations are as follows:Title: Utilizing Optim combinatorial functional precision medicine platform to predict treatment options for ovarian cancerPoster Number: P95Session: Poster Session #1 and ReceptionSession Date: Friday, September 20, 2024Session Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PMPresenter and KYAN's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Edward Chow, Ph.D., commented,“This study provides early evidence that OptimTM can be successfully performed on cryopreserved ovarian cancer samples to predict treatment response to platinum-based treatments as well as other combination-based alternatives. Even more exciting is paired analysis comparing cancer cells from the primary tumor compared to ascites fluid revealed matching OptimTM results, suggesting that OptimTM may work with less invasive biopsy samples.”KYAN has successfully performed its OptimTM test across more than 14 solid cancer types. The study with University of Basel has further enhanced KYAN's growing experience and data generation.ABOUT KYAN TECHNOLOGIESKYAN Technologies is a biotech company committed to bridging the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. The company's flagship platform, OptimTM, combines small data AI with innovative biological experimentation to provide clinicians with personalized cancer treatment insights. Since 2023, OptimTM has been clinically validated and is available to clinicians and patients in Singapore. Multiple studies have demonstrated its accuracy and effectiveness across a variety of cancers. Visit our website to explore our publications, presentations, and to learn more about OptimTM.

