Anthony Agoshkov & Ilya Max Launch Alchemy Family: The Exclusive Networking Club For Financial Leaders, Pioneering Growth Through Deep Connections

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony Agoshkov, founder of Marvel Capital, alongside co-founder Ilya Max, announces the launch of Alchemy Family , a private members-only club, exclusively designed for fund managers, HFT firms, hedge funds, and algorithmic traders. The club is redefining networking for the services elite by curating deeply immersive experiences that foster both personal and professional growth.



Alchemy Family is a 'member-by-application-only' club, offering its select 165 members unparalleled access to founders, C-level executives, and capital allocators through meticulously curated events. Each year, the club hosts its flagship retreat, bringing together 50 of the industry's most prominent leaders in an extraordinary setting.

The inaugural retreat, Magnum Opus, will take place from November 2-6, 2024, in the Seychelles, offering members the chance to connect on a profound level with peers in a serene, luxurious environment. Anthony Agoshkov, co-founder of Alchemy Family, shared, "Our vision is to create a community where financial leaders can build lasting, meaningful relationships beyond the transactional. The retreats offer an opportunity to form connections that will drive innovation and growth."

Co-founder Ilya Max said, "At Alchemy Family, we emphasize holistic growth. Our members walk away from these retreats with more than just business contacts – they gain life-changing experiences and connections that foster future success."

The Alchemy Family experience offers several key highlights designed to elevate both personal and professional growth.



Exclusive Access : Members enjoy direct access to influential industry figures, fostering opportunities for collaboration that would be challenging to achieve elsewhere.

Personal and Professional Development : The club is dedicated to personal growth, with members sharing knowledge and experiences that help advance their professional objectives. Continuous Learning : Members benefit from an exclusive library of recorded sessions, podcasts, and other high-quality content, ensuring ongoing development regardless of location.



In an industry often dominated by virtual interactions, Alchemy Family stands apart by focusing on face-to-face connections and personal engagement. This year's retreat will feature renowned figures like award-winning Dubai-based Contemporary and NFT artist Kristel Bechara and emotionally expressive artist Alyssa Adams, further enriching the experience and highlighting the intersection of art, personal growth, and the decentralized future.

Agoshkov's extensive background in finance serves as the foundation for Alchemy Family's vision. He began his career as a broker at ICAP and quickly advanced to senior trading roles at both quasi-sovereign and privately owned financial institutions. He co-founded IJSC Fianit, a fully licensed Trad-Fi brokerage in Moscow, which was successfully sold to a major institutional bank in Russia in 2018. Since then, Agoshkov has expanded his focus to multiple business ventures, with a strong emphasis on the emerging crypto asset class.

Alchemy Family's mission of creating“a space for leaders, by leaders” comes to life through intimate roundtable discussions, mastermind sessions, and luxury experiences, providing a unique platform for connection and collaboration beyond traditional industry boundaries.





About Alchemy Family:



Alchemy Family, co-founded by Anthony Agoshkov and Ilya Max, is an exclusive, members-only community designed to foster meaningful connections and promote professional development within the financial services industry. With a focus on creating a closely-knit, diverse, and high-impact network, the organization unites thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts through transformative, luxury events.

Alchemy Family's next retreat, Magnum Opus, will be held in Seychelles (Nov. 2-6, 2024), where members participate in curated events that blend networking with personal growth. These experiences are carefully crafted to encourage both professional collaboration and lasting, personal relationships.

Members of the Alchemy Family gain unparalleled access to top figures in the industry, opening doors to valuable opportunities. The community thrives on active contributions from its members, who are expected to share knowledge and engage deeply. Those unable to attend in-person events benefit from exclusive access to high-quality content, including recorded sessions, podcasts, and more, ensuring that learning and development continue regardless of location.

For more details:

To join the Alchemy Family for the Magnum Opus experience, Nov. 2-6, 2024, Seychelles: sign-up

Follow: X | LinkedIn | Telegram

Media Contact

Reannah Smith

...

Luna PR