Sandeep Marwah Releases Arvind Srivastav's Book“Chirag Jeevan Ka”

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Renowned personality and Founder of Noida City, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, released the book“Chirag Jeevan Ka” at a special event hosted at the Airport Authority of India Officers Institute, Flying Club, New Delhi. The book, authored by Dr. Arvind Srivastav, chronicles the life journey of a special child, the son of Neelam.



The event was organized by Neelam Manshramani, and a large number of people from various walks of life gathered to celebrate and appreciate the book's focus on a unique and heartwarming narrative.



While releasing the book, Dr. Sandeep Marwah reflected on the importance of books in preserving history and offering insights into the lives of remarkable individuals. He remarked,“Once written, it becomes history. Books have a very special place in my life. They are your teachers. You can save hundreds of hours of your own life by reading the experience of well-known people and books on great people of this world. Books are a uniquely portable magic.”



The book release was well attended by individuals from diverse backgrounds, all of whom expressed their admiration for the story that highlights the challenges and triumphs of a special child, creating awareness and empathy among readers.





