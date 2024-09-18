Utility Vehicle Market Expected To Hit $51.69 Billion With 9.4% CAGR By 2030 BRP Inc., CFMOTO, Deere & Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Utility Vehicle Market

By propulsion type, the electric vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicle and rules to support driving utility such as UTVs on road drive the growth of the global Utility Vehicle . However, high maintenance cost of utility vehicles and decrease in production and sales of automotive hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of electric-powered utility vehicles and expansion of dealer networks for effective product reach are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Request Sample Pages Now:Factors such as growing inclination toward vehicle safety is the key supportive factor of the utility vehicle market. Moreover, these vehicles are utilized for the special purpose activities across various applications, which has ability to perform the operations on the off-road terrain. The SUV segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the utility vehicle market, owing to changing consumer sentiments toward mobility options. The electric powered utility vehicles segment is expected to be the global market leader, owing to its operational effectiveness and fuel-efficient operations.The key players profiled in this report includeBRP Inc.,CFMOTODeere & CompanyHonda Motor Co., Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.KUBOTA CorporationMahindra & Mahindra LimitedPolaris Inc.Textron Inc.Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Asia-Pacific is dominant in the global utility vehicle market, China being the leader in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market, owing to the changing automotive industry outlook in the region. China and India are expected to be the emerging countries in the utility vehicle market, owing to changing transportation trends from the said countries. The global utility vehicle market is a consolidated in nature with limited number of players holding the majority of the market share. The majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, expansion, partnership, and product development activities.By propulsion, the IC engine-powered segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global utility vehicle market size , due to the availability fleet across the globe along with its cost-effective solution. However, the electric-powered segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in penetration of electric vehicle and the growing trend of usage of green mobility solutions.Regional Analysis:By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, Moreover, the region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of utility vehicles and off-road vehicle activities. The global utility vehicle market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. led the global utility vehicle market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the changing automotive industry outlook across the country.By vehicle type, the utility terrain vehicle segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in leisure activities and wide range of applications in agricultural and industrial activities. However, the sport utility vehicle segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global utility vehicle market, due to rise in need to utilize all types of terrains and the effective operational ability.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYOn the basis of vehicle type, the sport utility vehicle segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.On the basis of application, the agricultural segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of growth rate, by the end of the forecast period.Asia-Pacific dominated the global utility vehicle market in 2020 in terms of market share.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Electric Vehicle Market -Mobility Scooters Market -Used Bike Market -Electric Ships Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.