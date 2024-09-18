Hyatt Place Unveils New Al-Caret Menu To Celebrate World Wellness Week

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, 17-09-2024: Hyatt Place is excited to introduce its new "Al-Caret Menu" at the ZING restaurant, as part of the celebrations for World Wellness Week, running from September 16th to 22nd. This initiative underscores Hyatt Place's commitment to promoting and well-being, with a special focus on nurturing both body and soul. During World Wellness Week, in-house guests will enjoy a complimentary breakfast from the Al-Caret Menu, meticulously crafted to align with the principles of health and wellness. The menu highlights fresh, organic, and locally sourced ingredients, offering a variety of options, including gluten-free, plant-based, and energizing superfoods.



Executive Chef Najrul Beg expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We've designed our Al-Caret menu to resonate with the spirit of World Wellness Week. Our goal is to foster a healthy atmosphere for our guests through every meal, from breakfast to dinner. We aim to promote health in a delightful way, ensuring an unforgettable experience that prioritizes both well-being and enjoyment.”



About Hyatt place



Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for the multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old & new Rajasthan the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near the Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.

