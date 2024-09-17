Leclanché To Exhibit At Innotrans 2024 In Berlin, Showcasing Advanced Rail Traction Battery Systems

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Conference

Leclanché to Exhibit at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, Showcasing Advanced Rail Traction Battery Systems

Leclanché to display both generic INT-53 and tailor-made rail traction systems

The INT-53 Energy boasts leading safety standards, class leading cycle-life and a modular design tailored for scalability InnoTrans is the biggest international platform for rail transport technology, with 2771 exhibitors from 137 countries YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 17th September 2024 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), a global leader in energy storage solutions, will be participating at InnoTrans 2024, the world's leading trade fair for rail transport technology, taking place from September 24th to 27th in Berlin, Germany. Leclanché will be showcasing its cutting-edge INT-53 rail traction battery pack alongside a bespoke battery system, both designed specifically for the rail industry. InnoTrans, held every two years in Berlin, is the premier international platform for rail transport technology, bringing together 2,771 exhibitors from 137 countries. This prestigious event serves as a hub for key industry players, providing an opportunity to explore the latest innovations and trends in the sector. At this year's event, Leclanché will highlight its INT-53 Energy rail battery pack, a state-of-the-art solution built with European-made cells. The INT-53 Energy features a modular and scalable design, allowing for multiple packs to be seamlessly integrated using the company's advanced multi-string manager technology. This design flexibility ensures that Leclanché's battery systems can meet a wide range of rail applications, from trains to locomotives and rail maintenance vehicles. The rail pack offers class-leading cycle life and complies with the highest industry safety standards, as well as adhering to stringent environmental and quality standards. Končar , one of Leclanché's main customers, will be unveiling its latest train to the public, which is equipped with INT-53 Energy batteries. This event will take place in collaboration with HŽPP , Croatia's national railway operator, highlighting the successful partnership between these industry leaders. The new train is a significant step forward in sustainable rail transport, utilising Leclanché's cutting-edge battery technology to deliver efficient and eco-friendly performance on Croatia's rail networks. Končar will be present at stand 470 in Hall 3.2 and at outdoor space FGSUED, stands T4/20 & T4/25. “We are excited to participate at InnoTrans 2024 and showcase our latest innovations in rail battery technology,” said Gerardo Gimeno, VP Sales & Project Management e-Ground at Leclanché .“Our INT-53 Energy rail battery pack exemplifies our commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage solutions that meet the evolving needs of the rail industry.” Leclanché invites all attendees to visit booth 330, hall 9 to explore their advanced energy storage solutions and discuss how these innovations can support the future of sustainable rail transport. For more information, please contact to ...

or visit the company website .

About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).



Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.



