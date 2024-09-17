Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Demonstrates Continued Dehydratech(TM)-Liraglutide Performance With Ongoing GLP-1 Diabetes Animal Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is reporting on its eight-week body weight results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 ongoing animal study

The study was made up of three main groups of formulations: DehydraTECH-processed CBD; semaglutide (including“Rybelsus(R)”) and liraglutide

The DehydraTECH-CBD and DehydraTECH-liraglutide both outperformed Rybelsus(R), which was a surprise outcome. DehydraTECH-liraglutide posted a weight reduction of 4.74%, the most significant in the study

For Lexaria, this continued outperformance of DehydraTECH-liraglutide is of particular interest, particularly since many third-party studies have shown semaglutide to be more than twice as effective as liraglutide in promoting weight loss As the study progresses, Lexaria's management is optimistic that it will realize positive and ground-breaking results that will demonstrate the superiority and potential of its technology

Lexaria (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is reporting on its eight-week body weight results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 ongoing animal study. This study explores Lexaria's patented technology, DehydraTECH(TM), and its potential in addressing diabetes and weight loss. More importantly, it looks to establish whether DehdyraTECH processing results in higher brain absorption than non-DehydraTECH arms, with a focus on glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) drugs, liraglutide and semaglutide ( ).

This part of the study was comprised of eight different formulation arms. Arms A through D used different DehydraTECH-CBD compositions, with arms E and F using DehydratTECH-processed Rybelsus, and arms G and H using pure GLP-1 drugs (semaglutide and liraglutide, respectively) processed with...

