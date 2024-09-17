Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets French Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Tuesday with HE Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar, Jean-Baptiste Favre.

They discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to boost them, especially in the area of development, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The deliberations also covered the latest developments in joint mediation efforts to end the war on Gaza, release prisoners and detainees, and provide sustainable humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.