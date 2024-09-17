Kuwait Red Crescent Society Hands Out Aids To Eastern Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Sep 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced Tuesday, the delivery of humanitarian aid to 137 families in the city of Tokar, eastern Sudan, which was exposed to the worst floods in its history.

The head of KRCS delegation to Sudan, Abdulrahman Al-Saleh, told KUNA after a field visit to the city, that KRCS began the aid distribution program in the affected (Tokar) with the support and cooperation of the Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Dr. Fahd Al-Dhafiri, and members of the mission.

He added that the Kuwaiti aid, which covers about 50,000 residents of the city, included essential needs, in addition to 10 boats, 4 large water pumps, and pesticide machines, expressing his hope that this aid would contribute to alleviating the severity of the disaster.

Al-Saleh stressed that KRCS will continue to provide support and aid within the Sudanese market, in implementation of the directives of the Kuwaiti leadership to support the Sudanese people in facing the war and flood crises.

He thanked the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) and everyone who contributed to making the visit and enabling the Kuwaiti delegation to reach those affected in their areas.

For his part, Deputy Secretary-General of SRCS, Al-Sadiq Al-Lazim, in a similar statement to KUNA, praised the prominent role played by KRCS and the support provided by Kuwait, stressing the importance of fruitful cooperation between the two sides.

KRCS delegation, which also included Abdulaziz Al-Enezi and Mohammad Al-Mutairi, inspected the effects of the disaster on the ground and visited the camps for those affected set up outside the city.

Tokar is located 175 kilometers from Port Sudan, and this year witnessed the largest floods in its history after the Baraka River overflowed as a result of heavy rains.

The affected residents are facing difficult conditions due to the lack of aid, amid worsening their suffering as a result of roads being cut off and homes being surrounded by water. (end)

