PETTINA VELEZ SHARES THE JOYS OF HALLOWEEN, FRIENDSHIP, AND THE MAGIC OF CHILDHOOD

Author Pettina Velez brings readers along with Willow and her diverse group of friends as they enjoy the magic of Halloween.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Pettina Velez 's“Willow”, it follows a lively little girl,“Willow,” who leads her group of friends through amagical Halloween celebration. The day starts with Willow preparing for a Halloween party at her home,decorating with pumpkins, lights, and balloons. Joined by her little brother, Ben, and later by her friendAnnie, Willow enjoys the autumn day before the evening festivities begin. The children, dressed increative costumes, gather for dancing, games, and trick-or-treating, showing respect, cooperation, andfriendship throughout their adventure.A review by Barbara Bamberger Scott of the US Review of Books says ''Throughout the story, with itsmorals and models, are the remarkable pictorial presentations, with such details as the group's colorful,clever costuming, the sweet face of a neighbor offering treats to the children, the jack-o'-lantern motif ontreat bags, and the continued presence of Kitty the cat as a loyal onlooker and a member of the group,too, as they dance, play, and roam the brightly decorated neighborhood together. It is thiscombination-lively illustrations, a spirited storyline, and gently asserted, time-honored principles offeringa focus for group discussion and individual understanding-that give this creation its well-deservedattention and appreciation.''Pettina Velez is a budding author and illustrator making her debut in children's literature. Pettina has adeep passion for reading and teaching art to children with over 20 years of experience as a full-timeprofessional nanny. Pettina resides in San Carlos, California, with her husband John, and their twoChihuahuas, Emma and Kitty, along with their loyal parrot, Watson.Pettina Velez's“Willow” has earned the prestigious "RECOMMENDED" recognition, highlighting it as anoutstanding book. Copies are available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses onoffering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish astronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providingour authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback andproper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing andpublishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

