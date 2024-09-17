Alaska Air Group Announces Interim Honolulu Leadership Team To Guide Combination With Hawaiian Airlines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE and HONOLULU, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines, announced today the interim Honolulu leadership team that will guide Hawaiian operations from transaction close through a full combination of operations under a single operating certificate with two brands – Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Current Alaska Airlines regional president of Hawai'i/Pacific, Joe Sprague, will be named chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines.

Now that final clearance has been received from regulators, Alaska Airlines can close the transaction and shift focus to obtaining a single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Until that time, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will operate as one organization with two separate airline operations, under two individual operating certificates. The interim Honolulu leadership team will lead the Hawaiian Airlines operation during this time.

When the combination was announced, it was shared that Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram would step down from his role following the transaction close. Current Alaska Airlines regional president of Hawai'i/Pacific, Joe Sprague, will be named chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines. In this role, Sprague will be responsible for leading all aspects of Hawaiian Airlines' operations until the FAA grants Alaska a single operating certificate.

In addition to Sprague, several senior executives from Hawaiian Airlines will comprise the interim Honolulu leadership team. These leaders, who collectively have nearly 65 years of experience with Hawaiian Airlines, include:



EVP, Administration – Shannon Okinaka

SVP, Human Resources – Robin Kobayashi

SVP, Tech Ops (Maintenance & Engineering, Flight Ops and System Operations Control Center) – Jim Landers

VP, Airport Operations and In-Flight – Lokesh Amaranayaka

Managing Director, Safety – Terry Hill Director, Brand and Culture – Alisa Onishi

Additionally, the current regional VP of Hawai'i for Alaska Airlines, Daniel Chun, will serve on the Honolulu leadership team, overseeing community and cultural relations, government affairs and Hawai'i sales.

Current Hawaiian operations leaders Bob Johnson (VP, Flight Operations), Beau Tatsumura (VP, Maintenance & Engineering) and Tom Zheng (VP, Technical Operations Business Planning & Services) will continue to report to Jim Landers during this period. Justin Doane, VP, Labor & People Relations, will continue to support Hawaiian labor relations.

"We have a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to combine two incredible companies with aligned values and 90+ year legacies of serving and connecting local communities. I am deeply honored to work alongside these strong leaders from Hawaiian Airlines to lead the airline's people, operations, and brand through this transition while sustaining our commitments to safety and service," said Sprague.

In December 2023, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK ), and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA ) announced they entered into a definitive agreement under which Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines. The combined company will unlock more destinations for consumers and expand choice of critical air service options and access throughout the Pacific region, U.S. continent and globally. The transaction is expected to enable a stronger platform for growth and competition in the U.S., as well as long-term job opportunities for employees, continued investment in local communities and environmental stewardship. Once granted a single operating certificate, the two airlines will function as a single operation with two public-facing brands, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 128 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan.

across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations.

href="" rel="nofollow" alaskaai

and follow @alaskaairnews

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.



About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting

Honolulu

and

American Samoa,

Australia,

Cook Islands,

Japan,

New Zealand,

South Korea

and Tahiti. Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA ).

HawaiianAirlines

. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (

@HawaiianAir

), become a fan on Facebook (

Hawaiian Airlines

), and follow us on Instagram (

hawaiianairlines

).



SOURCE Alaska Air Group, Inc.

