INOVIO To Present At Upcoming Scientific Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO ), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases,
today announced that it will present at the following scientific conference:
World congress of Electroporation
Oral Presentation by Trevor Smith, VP of Preclinical R&D at INOVIO
Abstract Title: Development of in vivo-launched synthetic DNA-encoded antibodies employing CELLECTRA® electroporation technology
Date and Time: September 18, 2024, 3:20pm – 3:35pm CET
Location: Rome, Italy
The abstract from the conference will be made available on INOVIO's website following the data presentation.
About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson (267) 429-8567 [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong (267) 440-4298 [email protected]
SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
