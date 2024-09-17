Chuck Dushman Promoted To Area Managing Partner At Chief Outsiders, Helping Companies Tackle Their Growth Challenges And Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nation's largest provider of Fractional CMO and CSO services to grow mid-market companies promotes Partner and CMO with a record of business development

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Outsiders, the nation's largest provider of Fractional Executive to grow mid-market companies, is pleased to announce the of Chuck Dushman to the role of Area Managing Partner. In this elevated position, Chuck will leverage his extensive experience and passion for driving growth to empower businesses across the U.S. to reignite their growth trajectories.

With a mantra of "Accelerate Results," Chuck embodies the spirit of battle-tested strategic operators. As a seasoned Vistage Speaker and active member of the Association for Corporate Growth, he is uniquely positioned to connect with CEOs, private equity firms, and business leaders who are ready to tackle their most pressing growth challenges.

“I am honored to step into this role at Chief Outsiders, a firm that champions transformative growth for mid-sized businesses,” said Chuck Dushman.“I am excited to partner with dynamic leaders, uncovering opportunities that will not only drive revenue but also inspire their organizations to dream bigger and achieve more.”

As an Area Managing Partner, Chuck will focus on identifying, developing, and closing new business opportunities, helping companies achieve their growth vision. He will be one of the leaders within Chief Outsiders charged with building relationships with key decision-makers and serving as a trusted advisor to companies seeking to elevate their market presence and expand their capabilities. His role will also involve mentoring Chief Outsiders' CMOs and CSOs, equipping them with the tools and strategies needed to excel in gaining new client engagements.

“Chuck has demonstrated his leadership as a founding member of the Chief Outsiders AI Tiger Team, creating trusted relationships with multiple Vistage Chairs, conducting workshops for hundreds of company leaders, and placing multiple CMOs and CSOs into client engagements,” stated Art Saxby, CEO Founder and Principal, Chief Outsiders.“Elevating him to an Area Managing Partner recognizes his contribution and commitment to client growth and Chief Outsiders business development.”

Chuck's approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the business landscape, and he is committed to creating tailored solutions and identifying the right talent to address the unique challenges faced by each client. His dedication to thought leadership, market development, and client relationship management will play a pivotal role in advancing Chief Outsiders' mission to deliver exceptional value and results.

Whether guiding a company through a complex market pivot or crafting a bold new go-to-market strategy, Chuck's expertise and commitment make him a valuable partner for businesses ready to soar and take sales to the next level.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm's cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic OperatorsTM to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders' fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companie in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears : Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders' CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at .

