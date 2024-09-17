Nasoni LLC Awarded $943,848 In Year 2 Funding For NIH SBIR Phase II Grant To Advance Access H2O Smart Sensor Faucet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nasoni President & CEO Steve WaddellSUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nasoni , a pioneering manufacturer revolutionizing the North American bathroom industry with its award-winning fountain faucets, is pleased to announce the successful award of Year 2 funding for its Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This continued support enables Nasoni to further develop and prepare for commercialization of Access H2O, a groundbreaking smart sensor faucet designed to enhance independence and quality of life for individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI).EMPOWERING INDEPENDENCE FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH SPINAL CORD INJURIESBuilding on the achievements of Year 1-where Nasoni developed and clinically validated the Access H2O prototype-the Year 2 funding will focus on refining the technology and accelerating its entry into the assistive technologies market. Access H2O simplifies daily activities such as drinking and grooming by providing water at the optimal temperature, force, and direction, thereby fostering independent living for those affected by SCIDuring clinical trials in August 2024, one SCI patient expressed:“To be able to do that... Game changer... To gain a bit of independence... You don't know what it's like when someone has to do everything for you.”This heartfelt testimonial underscores the significant impact Access H2O is making on individuals' lives.EXPANDING APPLICATIONS AND UNIFIED SMART FAUCET DESIGNWhile our current NIH SBIR Phase II grant focuses on addressing the needs of individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI) through Access H2O, we are also actively working on our previously announced Direct to Phase II grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) for Active H2O. By working on both grants simultaneously, Nasoni is integrating innovations from both projects to create a universal smart faucet design that benefits everyone.Our goal is to simplify daily activities such as drinking, grooming, and maintaining hydration by providing water at the optimal temperature, force, and direction. This unified solution fosters independent living across a broad spectrum of users-including those with motor impairments, seniors, and the general population.Backed by a robust in-house team specializing in mechanical, industrial, and sensor engineering, Nasoni is committed to enhancing calibration, usability, and support. By combining the solutions from both Access H2O and Active H2O, we aim to improve outcomes, foster independence, and reduce healthcare costs. Ultimately, we are working towards a comprehensive smart faucet that elevates daily living for all users, regardless of their physical abilities.MARKET OUTLOOKThe global smart home market is experiencing exponential growth, projected to reach over $300 billion USD by 2028, with smart faucets representing a significant and expanding segment. While many competitors focus on luxury and convenience, Nasoni distinguishes itself by providing essential, life-changing solutions that address critical needs in both the smart home and assistive technology markets.CEO STATEMENT“Securing Year 2 funding is a significant milestone that brings us closer to transforming daily routines for individuals with motor impairments,” says Nasoni President & CEO Steve Waddell .“Our revolutionary smart sensor fountain faucet not only enhances independence but also restores the dignity that comes with self-care. This award propels us forward in our mission to offer a new standard of living for those who need it most.”RESEARCH AND COLLABORATIONClinical trials for Access-H2O will be led by Dr. Lisa Koperna, Clinical Director of Old Dominion University Monarch Physical Therapy, and Dr. Anna Jeng, Professor in the School of Community Environmental Health at Old Dominion University, through a sub-award from Nasoni.EARLY VALIDATIONNasoni's innovative technology continues to receive strong validation from users and stakeholders, demonstrating robust demand and solidifying its potential for significant market impact. As the company moves toward commercialization, plans are underway to establish strategic partnerships with key industry players to expand distribution channels and enhance shareholder value.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPSAs Nasoni prepares for a full-scale product launch, we are actively exploring strategic partnerships with key industry players. These alliances are designed to widen our distribution channels and add value for our shareholders.SUPPORT AND FUNDINGResearch reported in this publication was supported by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 2R44HD108061-02. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.FURTHER INFORMATION:National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit .ODU MONARCH PHYSICAL THERAPYABOUT NASONITo learn more about Nasoni, visit .For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact the Nasoni PR Team at ...

