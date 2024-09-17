Automated Ad Design Tool Bannersui Available For DAM Integration & Via Brandingui

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BannersUI Automates the Creation of Static, Animated and Banners, Enhancing Multi-Platform Ad Campaigns

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software today announced the public release of Version 1 of

BannersUI , an advanced ad design tool that integrates seamlessly with Digital Asset Management (DAM) systems and is also available through BrandingUI, the marketing collateral template portal by Santa Cruz Software. BannersUI supports the automated creation of static, animated and video banners, empowering users to automate the design, resizing and reformatting of ads for popular platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Google Ads.

The public release of version 1 of BannersUI expands on the capabilities introduced earlier this year by adding video and animation features, enabling marketing teams to produce dynamic and engaging content for multi-channel campaigns. Whether working with images or videos, designers can now automate the process of generating content in multiple sizes and formats, streamlining workflows and ensuring brand consistency. By leveraging BannersUI's automated design features to drive scale, designers can focus on higher-value creative tasks.

A key feature of version 1 of BannersUI is the cascading brandkits, a powerful solution for managing and scaling brand consistency across multiple sub-brands, departments or markets. This feature enables users to create and manage customized sub-brandkits while maintaining consistency with the overarching parent brand, ensuring that marketing and sales teams can quickly deploy on-brand assets for all cross-brand, multi-channel campaigns.

The BannersUI integration with leading DAM partners offers teams the ability to create various ad sizes and formats automatically from directly within their preferred DAM, seamless integrated into the existing DAM user experience. For users of BrandingUI, BannersUI is available directly within the platform, allowing marketing and design teams to automate ad resizing and reformatting processes from the same portal they use for creation of other brand-compliant marketing collateral.

"Integrating BannersUI into DAM systems is a real game changer for design teams, creative automation into their workflows," said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "BannersUI is a partner in the design process, empowering designers to produce a broader range of digital ads without the time-consuming tasks of manual resizing and reformatting. This saves valuable time and ensures that campaigns can be quickly adapted to meet platform-specific requirements."

Later this year, Santa Cruz Software will release a beta version of BannersUI that will introduce AI-assisted layout - the first technology feature to come from Santa Cruz Software Labs, a subdivision of Santa Cruz Software focused on leveraging AI to enhance creative operations. Santa Cruz Software Labs leverages extensive experience and expertise in AI paired with proprietary client data to drive the use of ethical AI design features. These AI capabilities will enable marketing teams to automate the creative process even further, offering suggestions for layout and design improvements based on predefined brand guidelines and learned user preferences, enhancing both speed and creativity.

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software offers a suite of tools designed to connect design and productivity applications to Cloud services, enabling seamless collaboration and enhanced workflows. The company's solutions empower teams to maintain brand compliance, streamline asset management and boost productivity. Santa Cruz Software's offerings include integratable Dynamic Templates based on Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), a DAM connector for Adobe applications (LinkrUI), a turnkey collateral/campaign portal (BrandingUI) and an ad design automation platform (BannersUI). For more information, visit the Santa Cruz Software website.

