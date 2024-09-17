Iranian President Vows To Address Harsh Treatment Of Women By Morality Police
Date
9/17/2024 3:12:46 PM
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has pledged to address
concerns about the morality Police treating women harshly.
The president made this statement during a press conference,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
He indicated that there was a request to stop the abnormal
behavior of the moral police towards women in Iran.
During the press conference, a female journalist raised concerns
about the behavior of the moral police.
It is worth noting that protests erupted in several Iranian
cities a few days after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by
Tehran's moral police officers on September 16, 2022.
Amini was detained by a special unit of the moral police
responsible for enforcing Sharia norms and was accused of not
wearing the hijab in accordance with Iranian law.
