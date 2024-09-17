Iranian President Vows To Address Harsh Treatment Of Women By Morality Police

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has pledged to address concerns about the morality treating women harshly.

The president made this statement during a press conference, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

He indicated that there was a request to stop the abnormal behavior of the moral police towards women in Iran.

During the press conference, a female journalist raised concerns about the behavior of the moral police.

It is worth noting that protests erupted in several Iranian cities a few days after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Tehran's moral police officers on September 16, 2022.

Amini was detained by a special unit of the moral police responsible for enforcing Sharia norms and was accused of not wearing the hijab in accordance with Iranian law.