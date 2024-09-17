Rhenus Group Named Official Logistics Partner For COP29 In Baku
Rhenus Group, a global logistics provider headquartered in
Germany, has been appointed the official logistics partner for the
COP29 event in Baku, Azerbaijan. This appointment highlights Rhenus
Group's commitment to sustainable practices and global climate
goals, Azernews reports.
Rhenus Group, a leading logistics company, will leverage its
extensive experience and global network, along with local
partnerships, to facilitate seamless supply operations for the
event. The company will manage intercontinental transportation,
customs clearance, warehousing, and delivery. Their team of on-site
specialists will ensure smooth logistics from start to finish.
The partnership with COP29 will allow Rhenus Group and other
partners to further their global climate policy efforts and
sustainability initiatives, supporting the transition to climate
action. The Green Zone at COP29 will feature global companies
showcasing climate-friendly products and solutions, fostering
knowledge exchange and collaboration through presentations,
seminars, and networking opportunities.
Narmin Carchalova, Chairman of the Board of Directors of COP29
Azerbaijan Operating Company, praised Rhenus Group's appointment,
highlighting their experience and commitment to sustainability.
Tobias Bartz, CEO of Rhenus Group, expressed pride in contributing
to the event, emphasizing its significance in advancing a
climate-neutral society and a greener future for future
generations.
