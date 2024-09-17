Georgian Soldier Who Fought On Side Of AFU Was Killed In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Georgian volunteer fighter, Giorgi Roinishvili, who fought on the side of Ukraine, was killed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus , Ukrinform reports.

Roinishvili was the deputy commander of the Tbilisi special forces unit of Georgian volunteers. He fought on the side of Ukraine, which launched an offensive operation in Russia in August.

The unit published information about Roinishvili's death on September 17. Three other members of the unit were reportedly injured.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, several thousand Georgian volunteers have been fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces . Over 2.5 years, the number of dead Georgians - citizens of Georgia and citizens of Ukraine of Georgian origin - has approached 70 people, according to News Georgia .

As reported by Ukrinform, a Georgian fighter Bondo Gagnidze was killed in the war in Ukraine, who was fatally wounded during the fighting in Luhansk region.