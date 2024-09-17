Zelensky: Together With Command, We Have Developed Military Package Of Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, in cooperation with the military command, has developed a military package to strengthen Ukraine as part of the Victory Plan.

The Head of State announced this during his address, Ukrinform reports citing the Presidential Office.

“Briefly about today. First, a meeting on the military content of our Victory Plan for Ukraine. I worked together with the military command. A good, strong content for the military package has been prepared - exactly what can significantly strengthen Ukraine in accordance with the Victory Plan,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, the President said that the Victory Plan of Ukraine is more than 90% ready. Next week, Ukraine is going to present it to its allies.

Photo: OP