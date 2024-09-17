Zelensky: Together With Command, We Have Developed Military Package Of Victory Plan
9/17/2024 3:12:33 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, in cooperation with the military command, has developed a military package to strengthen Ukraine as part of the Victory Plan.
The Head of State announced this during his video address, Ukrinform reports citing the Presidential Office.
“Briefly about today. First, a meeting on the military content of our Victory Plan for Ukraine. I worked together with the military command. A good, strong content for the military package has been prepared - exactly what can significantly strengthen Ukraine in accordance with the Victory Plan,” Zelensky said.
As Ukrinform reported, the President said that the Victory Plan of Ukraine is more than 90% ready. Next week, Ukraine is going to present it to its allies.
