Projects Launch To Enhance Local Services, Development In Jerash

Jerash, September 17 (Petra) – As part of the celebrations marking King Abdullah II's Silver Jubilee, Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court, Yousef Issawi, inaugurated several royal initiatives in Jerash Governorate on Tuesday to enhance local services and development under royal directives.During his visit to the Jerash camp, Issawi inaugurated a newly constructed public park, designed to provide a safe and well-equipped recreational area for camp residents. The park, spanning 5 dunums, features green spaces, children's play areas, family seating zones, and various service facilities.Issawi also opened the Potash Center for Inclusive Day Services in the Jabarat area, in the presence of Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa. The center, funded by the Arab Potash Company, was established to offer comprehensive support and rehabilitation services for people with disabilities. The facility includes classrooms, rehabilitation and therapy rooms, activity halls, and specially designed outdoor spaces to accommodate the needs of people with disabilities.The center aims to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in Jerash Governorate by providing early intervention services, rehabilitation, and social integration opportunities.Issawi underscored the importance of these initiatives in serving diverse segments of society, highlighting the role of public parks and rehabilitation centers in enhancing sustainable development and improving the living standards of local communities.He noted that His Majesty King Abdullah II places great emphasis on the care of people with disabilities, consistently directing efforts to provide them with the best services and opportunities for integration into society.Jerash Governorate has benefited from various royal initiatives across health, education, agriculture, tourism, and social care sectors, along with projects aimed at empowering women, youth, and civil society institutions, in alignment with local development priorities.