Jolly to Showcase Premium Cannabis Products and Launch New THC-Free Line at CHAMPS Trade Show in Denver

- Marketing teamDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jolly , a leading name in premium cannabis products, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated CHAMPS Trade Show, taking place from September 23-25, 2024, at the Denver Convention Center.Attendees can visit Jolly at booth 7011 to experience the finest quality cannabis products designed for the true connoisseur, along with the debut of Jolly's latest line of THC-free products geared toward therapeutic applications.Jolly has built a reputation for delivering the highest-grade cannabis products, and this year, the company is expanding its offerings with a new line of 0% THC products. These new products are formulated with high concentrations of CBD, targeting consumers seeking therapeutic benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC. This innovation underscores Jolly's commitment to creating cannabis solutions that meet diverse consumer needs, from recreational enthusiasts to those seeking wellness benefits.“When you purchase the Jolly brand, you know exactly what to expect: the best,” said the founders. Jolly's new therapeutic line is designed with the same rigorous standards that have made the brand a trusted name in the cannabis industry. Jolly promises to never use artificial colors, alternative cannabinoids, or any product that comes from animals.The CHAMPS Trade Show , one of the most significant gatherings for cannabis and counterculture businesses, will provide the perfect platform for Jolly to showcase its latest offerings and engage with industry professionals, enthusiasts, and retail buyers.About JollyJolly is dedicated to bringing premium cannabis products to market with a commitment to quality, consistency, and authenticity. Every product sold under the Jolly brand is something the founders personally use, ensuring that customers receive the highest standards available in the industry. Jolly's latest 0% THC products boast high CBD content, offering therapeutic applications without the intoxicating effects.Join Jolly at CHAMPS:Event Dates: September 23-25, 2024Location: Denver Convention Center, Denver, COBooth: 7011For more information about Jolly or to schedule a meeting at the event, please contact ...***All products are under 0.3% Total THC and are in compliance with the 2018 farm bill.

