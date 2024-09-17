Carpet Planet Expands To The USA Market, Offering Exclusive Online Sales With Special Discounts On Prepaid Orders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carpet Planet , which is one of the leading merchants dealing in Indian carpets located at the center of Indian Carpet Capital called Bhadohi, is pleased to launch its e-store in the USA. This establishes a between rich traditions and high-level skill demanded by Indian carpets with American homes providing them with a good way of shopping as well as substantial offers.



For over 20 years now, Carpet Planet has been leading the charge in safeguarding and reinforcing the ancient practice of carpet weaving in India. The rich artistic skills and detailed designs that Bhadohi artisans are known for have been exhibited through a tasteful selection of elaborately made carpets offered by the company. Each product is a representation of Carpet Planet's great cultural background and clarity to its high expectations. In India, carpet planet have been operating successfully for 5 years now earning respect all over the nation.



"We are excited to bring the exquisite craftsmanship of Bhadohi's artisans to the USA," said Wali Seikh, CEO of Carpet Planet. "Our mission has always been to preserve and promote the incredible tradition of carpet weaving in India. With this expansion, we hope to share the beauty and artistry of our handcrafted carpets with a wider audience, while providing an easy and enjoyable shopping experience for our customers in the United States."



As part of its exclusive launch party in the US, Carpet Planet provides all prepaid order with a 5% discount. Thanks to this special offer, individuals get the opportunity to acquire attractive and very durable carpets at reduced prices. From the website itself, customers can buy carpet online through various collections available in order to choose what best suits their homes' interiors.



About Carpet Planet



Carpet Planet is deeply rooted in Bhadohi, the hub of India's Carpet Capital. With a commitment to safeguarding and promoting the legacy of carpet weaving, Carpet Planet offers a wide range of beautifully crafted carpets that highlight the remarkable talent and skill of Bhadohi's artisans. The company's mission is to bring the rich cultural heritage of Indian carpets to the world, one home at a time.



For more information, please visit Carpet Planet's website or contact our customer service team.

Wali Sheikh

Carpet Planet

+91 87007 09668

email us here

