International Robot Safety Conference To Discuss 'Most Important Standard In Robot Safety' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) International Robot Safety to discuss 'most important standard in robot safety'

Companies deploying robots can get clear guidance on how to keep human workers safe at the International Robot Safety Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 1-3.

Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), which develops robotic standards in the US, the conference will feature revisions to the industrial robot flagship standard – ISO 10218 – along with talks describing technologies and best practices around risk assessment, regulatory compliance, mobile and collaborative robotics, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI).

Carole Franklin, director of standards development, robotics, A3, says:“The need for comprehensive robot safety knowledge couldn't be more critical.

“For over 40 years, companies have relied on IRSC to provide such knowledge from the industry's most influential experts.

“No matter how up-to-date attendees think they are now, they'll leave with a greater understanding of robot safety and the standards they should be following to help keep their organizations safe for all.”

The ISO 10218 standard addresses conventional robots that are typically found behind a fence or other enclosure, and collaborative applications where robots are designed to work safely alongside human workers. This standard will be highlighted in three sessions:

“An Introduction to Robot Safety Standards,” from Bill Edwards, Yaskawa Motoman and Roberta Nelson Shea, Universal Robots. (October 1, 9:15 am – 10:45 am)“A Deep Dive into the Newly Revised Industrial Robot Flagship Standard – ISO10218,” from Bjorn Matthias, ABB; Mark Lewandowski, Procter & Gamble, and Universal Robots' Shea. (October 2, 8 am – 10 am)“What New ISO10218 Means for National Adoptions in US and Canada,” froom Maren Roush of A3, and Robert Vomiero of Workplace Safety and Prevention Services (October 2, 10:30 am – 11 am)

Related sessions pertinent to risk assessment and the relevance of AI to robot safety include:

"What is risk assessment & why it matters?" by Jeff Fryman, A3; Robert Bollinger, Dynamic Horizons Automation Solutions LLC, and Todd Dickey, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America
"How AI and autonomy impact robot safety," from Melonee Wise, Agility Robotics.

The full agenda, including details on the keynote by electrical workplace accident survivor Lee Shelby, can be found here.

The conference will also include a tabletop exhibit hall, where attendees can meet with leading robotics safety companies to further discuss how to safely deploy automation in their operations.

Register for IRSC here .