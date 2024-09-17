Cannabisnewsbreaks Alternative Products Expo, The Counterculture Festival And Vape Trade Show, Returns To Atlanta This October

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alternative Products

(“Alt Pro Expo”), the flagship event series in the global counterculture industry, returns to Georgia at the

Atlanta Alt Pro Expo 2024

(“expo”). The upcoming counterculture festival and vape trade show is scheduled for October 10-12, 2024, at the Cobb Galleria Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The expo will showcase an incredible portfolio of must-have products, including vape and hemp products, Delta8, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacement, energy enhancers, mood changers, herbals, pet products, and other accessories. Given its vast array of vendors, the expo will allow attendees to gain a wealth of invaluable insights, increase market exposure, and build exciting connections.

“Following the success of this year's Houston event, we are thrilled to be returning to the city of Atlanta, which holds tremendous promise for the counterculture industry. Alternative Products Expo has honed a reputation as the premier platform in this space, and offers unmatchable value in terms of professional networks, educational content, business support to scale your venture, and fine-tuning innovation and distribution strategies. Moreover, we find that the enthusiasm and passion of attendees at our events is palpable and certainly a must-attend for business owners, vendors, growers or anyone else seeking to expand their footprint and knowledge in the region,” said Sebastian Carmona, Director of Partnerships at

ZJ Events .

To view the full press release, visit



About Alternative Product Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Its founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, Alt Pro Expo seeks to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.



