LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a leading institutional provider of Lightning Network Liquidity services, has formed a strategic partnership with Alby Inc., a pioneering technology company specializing in the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's layer 2 scaling solution. According to the announcement, the partnership between the two companies is a“significant milestone” in LQWD's commitment to support the growth and scalability of the Lightning Network by delivering top-tier liquidity services. Alby offers Alby Hub, a self-custodial lightning wallet, a browser extension and a mobile app that enables seamless Bitcoin transactions on the Lightning Network. The collaboration positions LQWD as a key liquidity service provider for Alby as the company provides Alby users with powerful liquidity solutions.
“Partnering with Alby is a powerful step forward in our mission to solidify our position as a leading service provider on the Lightning Network,” said LQWD Technologies CEO Shone Anstey in the press release.“Through this collaboration, we're not only expanding our footprint on the Lightning Network but also driving the efficiency of transactions and accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin's transformative layer 2 technology.”
About LQWD Technologies Corp.
LQWD Technologies is a leading provider of institutional-grade liquidity services for the Lightning Network. The company's mission is to enhance the global adoption of Bitcoin by providing reliable and scalable liquidity solutions that power the Lightning Network. LQWD operates a growing number of Lightning Network nodes worldwide, ensuring efficient and cost-effective Bitcoin transactions for businesses and individuals alike. For more information, please visit .
