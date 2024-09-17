(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQWD Technologies (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) , a leading institutional provider of Lightning Liquidity services, has formed a strategic partnership with Alby Inc., a pioneering company specializing in the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's layer 2 scaling solution. According to the announcement, the partnership between the two companies is a“significant milestone” in LQWD's commitment to support the growth and scalability of the Lightning Network by delivering top-tier liquidity services. Alby offers Alby Hub, a self-custodial lightning wallet, a browser extension and a mobile app that enables seamless Bitcoin transactions on the Lightning Network. The collaboration positions LQWD as a key liquidity service provider for Alby as the company provides Alby users with powerful liquidity solutions.

“Partnering with Alby is a powerful step forward in our mission to solidify our position as a leading service provider on the Lightning Network,” said LQWD Technologies CEO Shone Anstey in the press release.“Through this collaboration, we're not only expanding our footprint on the Lightning Network but also driving the efficiency of transactions and accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin's transformative layer 2 technology.”

To view the full press release, visit

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies is a leading provider of institutional-grade liquidity services for the Lightning Network. The company's mission is to enhance the global adoption of Bitcoin by providing reliable and scalable liquidity solutions that power the Lightning Network. LQWD operates a growing number of Lightning Network nodes worldwide, ensuring efficient and cost-effective Bitcoin transactions for businesses and individuals alike. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LQWDF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN