Egypt's Environment Minister Outlines Progress On Sustainability Initiatives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly met with Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad on Tuesday to discuss the ministry's progress on a range of initiatives aimed at improving waste management, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

Fouad highlighted the ministry's commitment to supporting investors by issuing 1,682 environmental permits between January 1 and September 16, 2024. She also noted that contracts have been signed with five cement factories to manage and operate 13 waste recycling plants.

The minister emphasised the ministry's focus on promoting green industry and sustainable development across various sectors, including waste management, natural reserves, and the industrial sector.

In the industrial sector, the ministry is working to promote green industrial practices by forming joint inspection teams with the Industrial Development Authority. These teams conduct inspections at factories to monitor their environmental improvement plans. The ministry is also finalising a sustainable green industry project that will support the industrial sector and focus on reducing carbon emissions.

Additionally, an agreement has been signed to support small and medium-sized enterprises as part of the efforts of the Environmental Protection Fund.

Concerning integrated waste management, Fouad reported that the ministry has removed 6 million tons of non-hazardous municipal solid waste from 54 locations across 10 governorates.

The ministry has also established 25 intermediate waste treatment facilities (fixed and mobile) in 14 governorates and 12 lines for recycling, treatment, and sorting facilities in four governorates. Twenty-eight sanitary landfills are also available in 17 governorates.

The minister further highlighted that eight contracts have been signed for waste collection, transportation, and street cleaning in six governorates. Contracts have also been signed for the treatment and disposal of waste through 35 plants in 19 governorates. Over 590 companies (small, medium, and large) have been licensed for waste collection and transportation.

Fouad updated the Prime Minister on the progress of waste-to-energy projects. The conversion of gas to energy at the Salam Landfill and the Hammam Landfills is currently underway, with estimated investments of $40m. Additionally, the ministry is working on reusing sludge from the Abu Rawash Wastewater Treatment Plant to generate energy, with initial investments of €220m. The construction of a comprehensive waste management facility in the Tenth of Ramadan City is also underway.

Addressing the issue of rice straw, Fouad reported that over 48,000 tons of straw have been collected, preventing the release of approximately 5,401 tons of pollutants (3,962 tons of solid particles, 853 tons of nitrogen dioxide, and 586 tons of sulfur dioxide). Air quality monitoring data from September 1 to 14 showed an improvement in air quality in Greater Cairo and the Delta region. The Minister also mentioned campaigns to inspect and measure vehicle exhaust emissions conducted in recent months, as well as environmental awareness programs that included seminars, workshops, and awareness activities.

Fouad concluded her briefing by discussing efforts to develop several areas within natural reserves, including the development of the Gargana village in the Nabq Protected Area in South Sinai Governorate and the development of visitor services in the Wadi El-Gemal Protected Area.