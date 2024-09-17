VSG Climbs To #876, And Teases Big News For Thursday

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Smart (VSG) , the native coin of the Vector Smart Chain (VSC) blockchain, is making waves in the world as it climbs to #876 on CoinMarketCap .



This ranking comes on the heels of several major achievements, including recent listings on prominent exchanges such as Coinstore and AscendEX , further boosting VSG's visibility and global reach.

Exchange Listings Drive Growth

VSG's presence on Coinstore and AscendEX has opened new pathways for investors and traders, allowing them to engage with the coin in broader markets. These listings are key milestones for the project, helping to enhance liquidity and solidify its place in the competitive crypto space.

Mike Vitez, VSG's business development advisor, expressed confidence in the project's trajectory, stating, "We've streamlined our operations to meet market demands, ensuring everything runs smoothly. This focus on healthy, sustainable growth has positioned VSG as a rising player in the crypto industry."

Exciting Developments on the Horizon

Yan Whittaker, co-founder of VSG , has ambitious plans for the future, aiming to propel the coin into the top 20 crypto projects within the next 12 months. "We're building something that's not just about short-term gains but reshaping decentralized finance for the long term," he said. With its focus on scalability, security, and enterprise solutions, VSG is well on its way to achieving this goal.

Major Announcement

Adding to the momentum, VSG's testnet is already live, offering developers and users a real-time environment to engage with the blockchain. Upcoming deployments on the testnet are expected to bring significant benefits to users, with a large development scheduled to go live this Thursday. These enhancements will further improve the platform's performance, positioning VSG as a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

To sign up and hear the news first:

t.me/vsgportal

About VSG

VSG is a native coin built on the Vector Smart Chain (VSC) blockchain. With a focus on scalability, security, and cost-effective solutions, VSG is designed to revolutionize decentralized finance by providing enterprises and individuals with a robust platform for secure, efficient transactions.

Contact

Fru Lederer

Vector Smart Chain

...