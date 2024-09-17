Harris And UWS Celebrate 20 Years Of Unprecedented Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harris Institute and UWS Celebrate 20 Years of Unprecedented Partnership

The first Harris grads to earn BA and BSc degrees at Harris/UWS in 2004

John Harris with UWS Int. Dean Anne Gifford and David Scott

- Van GrantTORONTO, CANADA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harris Institute and the University of the West of Scotland are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their unique partnership. Since 2004, over 200 Harris graduates have earned degrees at UWS in 8 months on full scholarships and UWS students have completed international work placements in their field of study in Canada.“I finished my UWS BSc Music Technology degree in 2009. It was an unforgettable experience for me and I am so glad you have been able to continue this partnership to allow other students to experience this journey!” says Allison Janzen.“Highly recommend this to any student. It changed my life in a big way!!” says Van Grant.In 2016, the partnership was expanded to enable Harris students who complete both of its programs direct entry into Master's Degrees in Sound Production, Songwriting or Music Industry at UWS with partial scholarships.“Students can earn a college diploma from Harris and a degree from UWS in a total of 20 months or two diplomas and an MA in a total of 32 months”, says Harris.“This advances our original objective to accelerate the post-secondary educational experience.” The partnership has included faculty exchanges and students orchestrating Scottish artists touring in Canada and Canadian artists touring in Scotland.“The partnership has been a hugely successful, powerful and sustained international link that has opened up opportunities for generations of students,” says David Scott, Head of Arts & Media, UWS.“We celebrate the past 20 years and look forward to the next.”The twelve-month Audio Production Program and Arts Management Program and twenty-month Music Business Professional (APP + AMP) start in November, March and July .For more information:John Harris, President416.367.0178...

