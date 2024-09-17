Elementaltv Launches 1Audience, AI-Powered Direct-To-Publisher Programmatic Access For CTV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fremantle First Publisher to Make its CTV Audiences Available on 1Audience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ElementalTV, a leading innovator in CTV advertising technology, today announces the launch of 1Audience , an AI-powered designed to transform programmatic audience-based buying by providing direct-to-publisher access to high-value CTV audiences. Fremantle, one of the world's most prolific creators and distributors of premium content, is the first publisher to leverage 1Audience through a strategic partnership, making its entire CTV content library available for programmatic access.

Fremantle will be the first publisher to make its CTV audiences available on 1Audience.

1Audience empowers publishers to curate and sell audiences directly through the platform, offering advertisers unparalleled access to premium inventory with enhanced transparency and precision targeting. Leveraging AI-driven Smart Curation, the platform analyzes billions of data points from publisher traffic, matching it with our identity graph, and enabling real-time audience segmentation. Smart Curation combines audience demographic, behavioral, and interest data with contextual insights, creating highly custom, data-activated PMPs, ready for seamless programmatic delivery to DSPs.

Omer Latif, CEO of ElementalTV, commented: "With 76% of CTV advertisers prioritizing audience-based buying, 1Audience empowers publishers to meet this demand by offering direct, AI-powered audience activation. Our platform bridges the gap between how CTV is bought and how it's sold, providing precision targeting, programmatic access, and full control of inventory."

Through 1Audience, Fremantle offers advertisers access to its extensive library of iconic titles such as America's Got Talent, The Price is Right, and Family Feud, reaching over 100 million U.S. households. The platform's direct-to-publisher model reduces the number of intermediaries, ensuring better supply path optimization (SPO), improving brand safety, and enabling more cost-effective campaigns.

Matt Katrosar, Senior Vice President, Global Advertising Sales & Strategy at Fremantle, added: "With 1Audience, we can bring our content library to the programmatic marketplace efficiently, offering advertisers direct access to trusted, premium environments. The ability to align AI-powered audience curation with programmatic delivery creates a powerful connection between content and audience."

The launch of 1Audience underscores ElementalTV's commitment to innovating CTV advertising by enabling direct-to-publisher programmatic access for advertisers while aligning with the growing demand for audience-based buying. By integrating AI-powered insights, Smart Curation, and seamless programmatic delivery, 1Audience delivers a solution that empowers publishers to optimize the value of their inventory and advertisers to connect with premium, data-driven audiences efficiently. ElementalTV is pioneering the future of programmatic ads on CTV, bridging the gap between premium content and audiences.

About ElementalTV

ElementalTV, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Pasadena, CA, is pioneering the future of CTV ad technology with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed specifically for CTV publishers. ElementalTV empowers publishers to unlock the full value of their inventory through advanced audience data capabilities, direct audience curation, and transparent programmatic transactions. By continuously innovating and leveraging cutting-edge technology, ElementalTV is driving the evolution of CTV, enabling publishers to maximize revenue and deliver targeted, data-driven advertising experiences.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global creator, producer and distributor of some of the world's most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Neighbours, Password to Poor Things, Fellow Travelers to Queens, Too Hot To Handle to Big Mood, Maxton Hall to Idols, and Priscilla to House of Kardashian, our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital and branded entertainment, with more than 495 million fans and 300 billion views for its standout content across all platforms.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.

Media Contact:

Shafi Mustafa

ElementalTV

[email protected]

(626) 465-3688

SOURCE Elemental TV

