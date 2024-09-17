OKW's Sealed SMART-BOX Enclosures For Tough Industrial Electronics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SMART-BOX versatile, tough and highly attractive IP 66 plastic enclosures for industrial electronics.

Every SMART-BOX is supplied with lid supports for keeping the lid in place during installation and servicing.

Screw bosses are provided in the base of the SMART-BOX for fitting DIN rails and terminals.

Growth in 4.0, IIoT and Smart Factory is set to boost demand for OKW's robust SMART-BOX industrial electronic enclosures.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SMART-BOX (IP 66) is ideal for Industry 4.0, control and systems engineering, safety technology, gateways and HVAC.These tough wall-mount and tabletop enclosures feature separate channels for the lid screws and mounting screws. This enables them to be installed 'lid closed', protecting the seal and electronics in harsh environments.Hinged flush-fitting trims conceal the case fixings. Plastic retaining straps hold the lid in place when it is open. The lid is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. Inside, there are fastening pillars for PCBs and DIN rails.The enclosures are molded from tough UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in light gray (RAL 7035) as standard. They are available in eight sizes from 4.72′′ x 3.54′′ x 1.97′′ to 11.02′′ x 6.69′′ x2.36′′. Widths 3.54", 4.33", 5.11”, 5.90" are rated IP 66; 6.69" is rated IP 65.Accessories for SMART-BOX include pressure equalization elements, cable grommets, security plugs, soft-touch TPE case feet, and self-tapping PCB/rail screws.OKW can supply SMART-BOX fully customized . Services include machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.VIEW SMART-BOX RANGE HERE >>

SEAN J BAILEY

OKW Enclosures Inc

+1 412-220-9244

email us here

SMART-BOX IP 66 PLASTIC ENCLOSURES

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.