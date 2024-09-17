ESOP Advisor Hall Of Fame Remembers Bob Socol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bob Socol posthumously joins the ranks of other prominent ESOP advisor honorees already in the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.

- Jack VealeWEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bob Socol posthumously joins the ranks of other prominent ESOP advisor honorees already in the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.Each of the Hall of Fame inductees has shared their passion for ESOPs and their wealth of knowledge with their clients and the broader world of ESOPs. Interviews with and about these inductees can be found on the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame website .The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame exists to help preserve the history of the ESOP advisor community by inducting individuals who have played a significant role in it over the years.This year, ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame is proud to be able to announce the induction of Bob Socol.Robert S. Socol was a Managing Director in the Valuation & Financial Opinions Group at Stout Risius Ross, Inc. His concentration was in ESOP and ERISA Advisory Services. Over his career, Mr. Socol worked on over 250 ESOP transactions of all sizes, from small private companies to major public corporations. This interview with Dennis Long, John Kober, and Gordy Vaughn took place after Bob Socol's passing and has been included in the ESOP Hall of Fame to memorialize Mr. Socol's contributions to the ESOP community.You can read Bob's Hall of Fame posthumous interview here: ESOP Marketplace - ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame - Remembering Bob SocolJack Veale, the founder of the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame, said,“We're excited to induct Bob Socol into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame. We're honored to recognize his contribution to the ESOP community throughout the years and grateful for his positive impact on our industry.”What is the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame?The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame is an effort by the membership of ESOPMarketplace to establish a comprehensive timeline of ESOP history that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of those individuals that have played a key role in the development of the understanding and practice of ESOPs.The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame timeline highlights key events such as the publication of seminal texts that developed the idea of employee ownership, important legislation that established rules for employee ownership plans, and ways in which the ESOP community organized and formed bodies to promote ESOPs and disseminate information about the plans.About ESOPMarketplaceESOPMarketplace is the premier online location to find the most competent and experienced ESOP lawyers, trustees, advisors, and consultants in North America. These ESOP professionals work carefully with the parties involved in an ESOP to achieve the most favorable outcomes in the implementation and running of an ESOP.To learn more about ESOPMarketplace, go to .Contact:PTCFO, Inc48 Walkley Road, West Hartford, CT 06119-1345Phone: 860.232.9858

Jack Veale

esopmarketplace

+1 8602329858

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.