Relentless Dealer Services Merges With Easycare, With Focus On Forward-Thinking RV And Marine F&I Solutions

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EasyCare and Relentless Dealer Services (RDS), APCO Holdings brands, announce that they have merged into a unified nationwide F&I force supporting RV and Marine dealers under the EasyCare brand. The merger follows the of Relentless Dealer Services in August 2023.Together, the brands offer a full F&I strategy for RV and Marine dealers. EasyCare's full suite of products and support, combined with RDS's remote F&I services, expert training, and Adventure RV Club help dealers increase revenue and profitability.“The fusion of RDS and EasyCare enhances our ability to support our ever-increasing RV and marine portfolio, allowing us to offer a broader range of top-tier solutions to our dealers,” says Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings, EasyCare's parent company.“Together, we are a strategic guide that helps dealers in the adventure channel thrive.”Jamison Carrier, founder of RDS, added“The RDS team has always been passionate about working with dealers to transform F&I's impact on their profitability. Now, we're able to leverage the scale of EasyCare, using the products, talents, and expertise of both teams to better serve the RV and marine markets.”Dealers can connect with EasyCare at industry events in the remainder of 2024, with booths at RV Hall of Fame this month, RV Dealers Association (RVDA) in November, and Marine Retailer's Association of the Americas (MRAA) in December.About EasyCareSince 1984, EasyCare has helped some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, dealer wealth building, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a“MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for auto, RV, marine, and powersports dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings family of brands, which has protected over 24 million customers, paid over $3.7 billion in claims, supports over 12,000 dealers, and has over $1B in dealer wealth under management. For more information about EasyCare, please visit easycare .

