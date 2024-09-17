The Fullbrook Center Kerrville Introduces Transformative Equine Therapy Program For Women's Addiction Recovery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Fullbrook Center Kerrville announces the launch of its Equine-Assisted Therapy Program, designed specifically for women seeking holistic recovery.

KERRVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Fullbrook Center Kerrville , a premier outpatient addiction center, is proud to announce the launch of its Equine-Assisted Therapy Program, designed specifically for women seeking holistic recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. This innovative program integrates trauma-focused care with the therapeutic power of equine interaction to support personal growth, emotional healing, and long-term recovery.

Harnessing the Healing Power of Equine Therapy

Equine therapy, also known as equine-assisted therapy, is an evidence-based approach that has been shown to provide profound benefits for individuals recovering from substance abuse. At The Fullbrook Center Kerrville, this therapy is uniquely tailored to address the specific needs of women, helping them build essential life skills, emotional resilience, and a deeper connection to themselves and others.

The benefits of equine therapy for women include:

Reduced Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression: Interaction with horses has a calming effect, helping to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression and promote emotional well-being.

Enhanced Sensory Awareness and Bodily Connection: Activities such as grooming, leading, and bonding with horses heighten bodily awareness, allowing women to better understand and manage their emotions.

Experiential Learning Environment: Equine-assisted therapy offers an experiential platform for women to engage in problem-solving, critical thinking, and personal growth, fostering resilience and empowerment.

Improved Self-Esteem and Confidence: By learning to communicate and guide horses, women experience a sense of control and agency, leading to increased self-esteem and confidence.

Emotional Regulation and Spiritual Connection: Horses' ability to mirror human emotions provides immediate feedback, promoting emotional regulation and a sense of spiritual connection.

Overcoming Fears and Insecurities: Interaction with horses helps women confront and overcome their fears, aiding in personal growth and the development of courage.

Comprehensive Equine Therapy Program

The Fullbrook Center's Equine-Assisted Therapy Program is guided by experienced equine therapists and includes a variety of activities designed to promote healing and recovery. The program features:

Guided therapy sessions led by certified equine therapists.

Hands-on activities such as leading, haltering, feeding, and grooming horses.

Goal-oriented individual activities and group sessions.

A Holistic Approach to Addiction Recovery

At The Fullbrook Center Kerrville, our mission is to foster strength, connection, and freedom for all our clients. Our Equine-Assisted Therapy Program is a key component of our trauma-focused care model, which blends substance abuse treatment with trauma intervention to ensure comprehensive healing. Led by a team of Master's-level clinicians, addiction counselors, trauma specialists, and recovery advocates, our center is committed to helping women reclaim their lives from addiction and find lasting peace and fulfillment.

Equine therapy is not only a powerful tool for addiction recovery but also a valuable resource for any woman seeking personal growth and healing. Whether facing challenges related to mental health, communication, relationships, or behavioral patterns, our program offers a transformative path to recovery.

For more information or to speak with our admissions department, contact The Fullbrook Center Kerrville at (830) 215-8006 or visit our facility at 204 Jefferson St, Kerrville, TX 78028.

About The Fullbrook Center Kerrville

The Fullbrook Center Kerrville is a leading outpatient addiction treatment center specializing in trauma-focused care for drug and alcohol rehab and detox. Built on the principles of Awakenings Hill Country, our center blends substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment with trauma intervention for holistic healing. Our skilled team of clinicians, counselors, and specialists is dedicated to helping individuals live lives free from addiction.

