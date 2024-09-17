Gravity Ventures Successfully Hosts 2024 K-Next Reality: K-Digital Day In Kuala Lumpur

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Showcasing Korean digital startups, fostering innovation and collaboration with Malaysian companies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gravity Ventures , a leading South Korean venture capital firm formerly known as Vision Venture Partners, successfully organized the 2024 K-Next Reality: K-Digital Day in Kuala Lumpur for the second consecutive year. Commissioned by the of Science and ICT, NIPA, and the Korea Software Association, the event aimed to promote collaboration between Korean digital and metaverse startups and Malaysian companies.Held on August 19-20, 2024, at the AURUM Theater TRX, the exhibition attracted over 100 invited guests, with participation from 40 local Malaysian organizations and companies. Seven innovative Korean startups showcased their latest technologies, ranging from metaverse education solutions to AI-based B2B digital solutions. AroThinking presented its metaverse education platform, while DataKing, Famppy, SmartCube, and WideBrain highlighted their AI-driven digital solutions for the B2B sector. GDcommunication introduced virtual space solutions tailored for museums and pet memorials, and Marketons showcased its cutting-edge 3D hologram technology.Throughout the event, 103 meetings took place between the Korean startups and major Malaysian companies and institutions, sparking discussions on future partnerships. As a result, two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, demonstrating the high level of interest from Malaysian industry leaders in Korean technology."Digitalization is an unstoppable trend, and Gravity Ventures remains committed to fostering partnerships in digital technology between Malaysia and Korea," said Saebyul Jessy Kim, CEO of Gravity Ventures. "K-Digital Day has been a cornerstone event in Kuala Lumpur since 2023, focusing on digital and metaverse innovations. We look forward to continued engagement from Malaysian companies and institutions."Gravity Ventures is a global investment firm dedicated to identifying and supporting promising Korean startups with the potential to expand internationally. The firm has invested in 43 deep-tech startups, achieving a 90% survival rate and successfully exiting five investments to date.

Kylie Baik

Gravity Ventures

email us here

