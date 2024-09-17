Edamam Provides Data For The Creation Of An AI Model For Personalized Meal Recommendations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edamam Provides Data to the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Carolina (AIISC) to Help Creat a NeuroSymbolic AI Model for Personalized Meal Recommendations

Edamam partners with the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Carolina (AIISC) to help create an AI-driven personalized meal recommender.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Edamam , a leading B2B provider of food and nutrition data worked closely with a team of researchers at the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Carolina to build an AI-driven personalized meal recommender. Dr. Amit Sheth, who is NCR chair and Professor at AIISC , is an advisor to Edamam.

The project, dubbed Nourich, has culminated in building a NeuroSymbolic, custom, compact diet AI model. Specifically, the Nourich model is tailored to analyze and reason over the suitability of a recipe for Type 2 diabetes and provide alternative recipes or ingredients, as well as cooking action substitutions to truly personalize the diet recommendation experience for people living with the disease.

“The research done by the AIISC team aligns directly with Edamam's goals to help people everywhere make the right food choices and live healthy lives. It was a natural expansion of our business to partner with this top-notch research team,” commented Victor Penev, Edamam's CEO and Founder.

To help support the Nourich project, Edamam provided a dataset of 2.3 million recipes with full diet and nutrient information including all macro and micronutrients and 40+ diet labels encompassing all allergens and most lifestyle diets, such as vegan, kosher, paleo.

“Nourich leverages Edamam's rich semantic information to analyze a given recipe's suitability for diabetes and facilitate constraint-based ingredient substitution,” explained Revathy Venkataramanan, the Nourich project's lead researcher.

The Nourich project team aims to find commercial applications. To that effect, it created a right-sized and cost-effective model that can be retrained on-demand, optimized for real-time deployment, and compactly run on consumer-grade hardware devices. The neurosymbolic approach allows for higher accuracy vis-à-vis Generative AI solutions and leverages diverse high-quality, curated data, domain specific knowledge, and human expertise, to design an explainable food recommendation co-pilot agent.

Edamam licenses food and recipe nutrition data , as well as high quality recipes to companies building personalized meal recommenders or meal planners or needing nutrition data.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world's food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam's technology helps customers answer their clients' perennial question:“What should I eat?”

Edamam's partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, Noom, and Virta Health, and many more.

About AIISC

The AIISC is a leader Artificial Intelligence (AI) working on both foundational and translational AI research. AIISC resulted from a university-wide excellence initiative, with Prof. Amit Sheth moving as the founding director with his initial team in 2019. Under his leadership, it grew to over 40 researchers in the first four years. Currently, Prof. Sheth's team is pioneering post-GenAI, custom, compact and neurosymbolic AI models utilizing problem-specific data, knowledge and human expertise, that can be trained and deployed on on-demand, and their applications in diverse mission critical and industry applications such as nutrition, behavioral and mental health, and smart manufacturing ( ).



