The Huntington National Bank Names Patrice Decorrevont Regional President Of Illinois/Wisconsin

Patrice DeCorrevont has been named president of its Illinois/Wisconsin region. DeCorrevont brings more than three decades of experience to this role.

"We are thrilled to have Patrice lead Huntington's largest region. Her deep ties to the community, along with her banking expertise, uniquely positions her to lead our Illinois/Wisconsin teams. Under her leadership, Huntington will continue to drive growth and bring more of our products and capabilities to customers and businesses," said Christian Corts, Regional Banking Director at Huntington.

DeCorrevont will be responsible for delivering Huntington's highly differentiated regional banking model, leading all market teams, and expanding business and community relationships in the region. She previously held various roles at Wells Fargo, including Illinois Market Leader for Commercial Banking and

Division Manager in Government and Institutional Banking. DeCorrevont also led the fixed income business at JPMorgan Securities, Inc. She also managed the sales, trading, and syndicate desk at First Chicago, as well as at American National Bank.

As an active member in the community, DeCorrevont serves on many boards, including Junior Achievement of Chicago and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member The Economic Club of Chicago. DeCorrevont recently served on the boards of Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.

DeCorrevont earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Notre Dame and a master's in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

She will begin her new role at Huntington in November and will be based in Chicago.

Since entering the market in 2010, Huntington has grown its presence to include more than 1,500 employees and 145 branches serving customers with its full suite of financial services, including banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services.

For six consecutive years, Huntington has been the largest originator, by volume, of Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans in Illinois. The bank provided more SBA loans than any other bank, with loans of $96.1 million to 534 small businesses. In 2023, Huntington ranked second in SBA 7(a) loans in Wisconsin, lending more than $13 million to 56 local small businesses.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $196 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

