Idorsia Continues To Further The Science Of Sleep And Insomnia With New Daridorexant Data And Analyses Published At Sleep Europe 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that new data and analyses of daridorexant, Idorsia's dual orexin receptor antagonist for the of adults with chronic insomnia, will be presented at Sleep Europe 2024 – the 27th of the European Sleep Research Society (ESRS), taking place in Seville, Spain, September 24–27, 2024.

The following posters will be presented:



Lederer K, et al. Efficacy and safety of daridorexant in patients with chronic insomnia disorder and comorbid nocturia [P5021], Wednesday, Sep 25, 12:15 – 13:15 and 16:00 – 17:45.

McCall WV, et al. Dose-response of daridorexant in insomnia disorder: a meta-analysis of Phase 2 and 3 studies [P298], Wednesday, Sep 25, 12:15 – 13:15 and 16:00 – 17:45.

Dauvilliers Y, et al. Effect of daridorexant on wakefulness throughout the night and morning sleepiness in patients with insomnia disorder [P1213], Friday, Sep 27, 10:45 – 13:30.

Boof M-L, et al. Repeated dosing of 50 mg daridorexant in patients with severe obstructive sleep apnea: Effect on sleep-disordered breathing and sleep [P1200], Friday, Sep 27, 10:45 – 13:30.

Muehlan C, et al. Nighttime Safety of Daridorexant: Response to Noise Stimuli, and effects on Postural Stability, Walking and Memory [P1197], Friday, Sep 27, 10:45 – 13:30.

Kaufmann P, et al. Excretion of the Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist Daridorexant into Breast Milk of Healthy Lactating Women [P1196], Friday, Sep 27, 10:45 – 13:30.

Di Marco T, et al. Effect of daridorexant on sleep micro-architecture in adult patients with insomnia disorder – A post-hoc analysis of two pooled Phase 3 studies [P1198], Friday, Sep 27, 10:45 – 13:30. Lettieri CJ, et al. Effect of Daridorexant on Patients with Comorbid Insomnia Disorder and Untreated Mild Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Post-hoc Analysis of a Phase 3 Study [P1201], Friday, Sep 27, 10:45 – 13:30.

The abstracts can be found on the congress website .

In addition, Idorsia is supporting a satellite symposium entitled "Overactive wake-signaling and the management of insomnia disorder" on Thursday, September 26, from 12:15-13:15 CEST in Room“Paris 2”. The symposium will be hosted by Diego Garcia-Borreguero (Spain), Yves Dauvilliers (France), Laura Palagini (Italy), and Christina Lang (Germany), and will explore the latest standard of care for patients with chronic insomnia.



About daridorexant

Daridorexant is a dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) which blocks the binding of the wake-promoting orexin neuropeptides. Rather than inducing sleep through broad inhibition of brain activity, daridorexant selectively blocks the activation of orexin receptors. Consequently, daridorexant reduces overactive wake signaling, allowing sleep to occur and working throughout the night without altering the proportion of sleep stages. Daridorexant is commercially available as QUVIVIQ in the US, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, Canada, Austria, and France, and is approved throughout the EU and in Hong Kong.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

