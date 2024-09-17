Hamzei Analytics Unveils Enhanced Proactive Market Timing Pro Subscription For Investors And Professional Money Managers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fari Hamzei - Stock Timer of the Decade

- David Baxt, Chief Officer, Inspir Holdings

NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hamzei Analytics, a pioneer in market timing and technical analysis, proudly announces the release of its upgraded Proactive Market Timing Pro (“PMT Pro”) subscription. This comprehensive offering is tailored for retail investors and professional money managers, offering exclusive access to in-depth investment webinars, a members-only newsletter featuring actionable insights with performance charts and commentary, and a Twitter feed providing real-time charts, alerts and expert analysis.

Fari Hamzei: A Visionary in Market Timing

Founded by acclaimed trader and market analyst Fari Hamzei, Hamzei Analytics has been at the forefront of financial market analysis for more than 25 years. Fari Hamzei is celebrated for his deep understanding of market dynamics and his ability to forecast market trends with uncanny precision. His contributions to this field have earned him numerous accolades, including recognition from renowned stock market publication, Timer Digest, where he was named“Stock Market Timer of the Decade” in 2021 for consistently ranking as the top performer in the U.S. equity market since 2005.

Fari's expertise extends beyond market timing. His book, Master Traders: Strategies for Superior Returns from Today's Top Traders, published by Wiley in 2006, is a bestseller in the Amazon trading books category. He is a sought-after speaker and commentator, regularly sharing his insights on major financial networks and publications such as Benzinga, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business etc. His dedication to empowering investors with actionable insights has cemented Hamzei Analytics as a trusted resource for traders and investors alike.

Fari is a graduate of Princeton University with a BSE degree in financial engineering and studied equity & debt derivatives under financial pioneers Jack Shelton, Ed Thorp, Richard Roll and Bob Geske at the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. He was a director of strategic planning at Northrop Grumman Advanced Systems Division. Fari is the founder of Hamzei Analytics & Tiko Capital Management.

Proactive Market Timing Pro: Real Results, Real Success

PMT Pro offers subscribers exclusive access to expert analysis, performance charts, targets, specific trades - everything needed to navigate the complexities of the U.S. stock market - and succeed. The enhanced PMT Pro subscription delivers real-time alerts on market bias changes, ensuring that investors can capitalize on opportunities as they arise. These timely updates, along with accompanying rationale, are crucial for making informed decisions in fast-paced markets.

In addition, the subscription provides detailed weekly analysis of the S&P 500 (SPX) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), including precise support, pivot and resistance levels. This analysis helps subscribers manage risk effectively by offering clear profit targets and stop-loss levels. By focusing on these key benchmarks, investors can optimize their strategies to maximize returns and minimize potential losses during adverse market conditions.

The PMT Pro subscription is designed to cater to a diverse range of investors, from retail traders to professional money managers. Whether you're managing your own portfolio or overseeing assets for others, PMT Pro offers specific market timing strategies that ensures that every investor, regardless of experience level, can confidently achieve success in the U.S. equity market.

Hamzei Analytics has garnered praise from clients who have benefited from the PMT Pro subscription:

"The deep analysis that is provided every week is amazing and just gives you that confidence to go into the call or put for the SPY option for that week...the real amazing part is that the majority of the time the trade hits all the targets set out by this service so the losses from the stops are easily recouped and exceeded! Over 100% return in a few months already!"

- Yash Chahal, Retail Trader

"You've done it again! Another week has gone by and your PMT Pro service has nailed the market's move nearly to the exact number you predicted. The amount of money I've made from PMT as a result of just this past month alone would easily pay for all your services combined (PMT, OTF, Options, etc.) for life and leave me a substantial sum of money left over."

- David Baxt, Chief Investment Officer, Inspir Aviation Holdings

Proactive Market Timing Pro is now available exclusively to subscribers. To learn more or to sign up, please visit Pro Market Timing - Hamzei Analytics .



About Hamzei Analytics

Hamzei Analytics was founded with a mission to provide investors with the actionable market timing insights they need to succeed in the U.S. equity market. With over 25 years of experience, the company has established itself as a leader in market timing and index futures trading using true and tested algorithms. Hamzei Analytics is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through innovative solutions and expert guidance.

