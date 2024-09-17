Award Winning Comedian And Jackson Native, Rita Brent, Announces 'Rhythm, Blues And Ballots' Voter Awareness Concert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Comedian Rita Brent

An Evening of and Civic Engagement to Inspire Voter Participation in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rita Foundation is thrilled to announce its upcoming Voter Awareness Concert, Rhythm, Blues, and Ballots, an initiative designed to inspire and educate the citizens of Mississippi about the importance of and participating in the process through the arts.

Event Details

Date: September 27, 2024

Time: Panel Discussion – 6:30 PM | Concert – 8:00 PM (Doors open @ 7:30 PM)

Location: Johnny T's Bistro & Blues | 538 N. Farish Street | Jackson, MS 39202

The evening will commence with an engaging panel discussion led by the multi-talented Rita Brent – comedian, musician, and writer . This marks the first Rita Brent Foundation event and will include distinguished speakers and authorities who will address crucial topics related to voting rights and civic responsibility. Following the panel, we will host a vibrant concert, bringing together local and nationally touring artists and musicians to celebrate our democratic values and encourage voter participation.

"I am excited to host a night of entertainment with some of the best artists in the music business and leave attendees with some helpful insight ahead of the upcoming election," said Rita Brent.

We are reaching out to potential sponsors with an opportunity to support this important cause. Your sponsorship will greatly contribute to the success of this event and help us achieve our goal of enhancing voter awareness in Mississippi. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Angela at ....

Early bird tickets are on sale now while they last! Tickets may be purchased at .

About the Rita Brent Foundation:

The Rita Brent Foundation is dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community involvement through various initiatives and events. Our mission is to leverage the performing arts to educate and inspire communities, while empowering artists to create a positive impact in their respective fields.

About Rita Brent:

Rita Brent is an award-winning comedian, musician, and military veteran. She grew up in Jackson, MS where she played music in Baptist churches alongside her mother and singer-pianist, Dr. Angela Weathersby. She credits her mother for single-handedly cultivating her talents and preparing her for the entertainment business. By 18, she joined the Army National Guard where she served as a drummer in the 41st Army Band, ending her time in service as a sergeant. She began her radio broadcasting career at WJSU 88.5 FM as a student at THEE I LOVE - Jackson State University, and later spent six years at Mississippi Public Broadcasting (an NPR affiliate) as a host and producer. In 2017, she made a big leap into standup comedy full time. She has appeared on Comedy Central, truTV, Epix TV, Circle TV, CNN, and more. She tours as an opening act with her mentors, Rickey Smiley and Cedric the Entertainer. She has written for the 73rd Primetime EMMY Awards, the People's Choice Awards, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Award, and more. This year she became a three-time Writers Guild Awards nominee.

Angela Weathersby, Ph.D.

Rita Brent Entertainment

+1 601-951-5546

... or ...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Rita Brent Chats with WJTV's Kayla Thompson About Her Upcoming Event, Rhythm, Blues, & Ballots 9/27/24

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.