Assam BJP Has Crossed 25 Lakh Members: Bhabesh Kalita

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 17 (IANS) Assam BJP has crossed the 25 lakh members in the ongoing membership drive, said party state chief Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday.

He told reporters:“As of today, the total members of the BJP in Assam stand at more than 25 lakh 65 thousand. Many new people have taken the membership of the party along with existing members who have renewed their membership. The data is absolutely correct and it has been collected via digital format.”

The party has rolled out the membership via missed call and the BJP leaders have been expecting that the numbers will see a sharp jump before the end of the drive.

Kalita said:“We have been getting excellent responses in different corners of the state. The membership drive has been going very well in the Barak Valley region, Kamrup district and upper Assam area. However, we have seen a little low response in Dhubri and Bodoland area.”

He claimed that in the next few weeks, the membership will surpass the 40 lakh target.

Meanwhile, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah asserted that the BJP has been getting immense support in the membership exercise.

He said:“We have got nearly 26 lakhs party members in the state which is stupendous and I hope that within 25th September, this figure will see a lot of addition in numbers.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that till September 25, the membership will be done through missed calls in a designated number.

“If we get an additional time after September 25, the party functionary will start a manual membership drive also. Our party workers will help in filling the membership forms through pen and paper mode,” Sarma said.

He has also urged the general people to take part hugely in the BJP's membership in this drive.