Fuku® Announces First Locations At Metlife Stadium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo courtesy: MetLife Stadium

fuku OG Sando

fuku logo

Bringing fuku's Signature Chef Created Menu to More Sports Fans and Foodies in the New York Tri-State Area

- Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife StadiumNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- fuku ®, the spicy fried chicken concept created by David Chang, is excited to announce for the first time, its new locations at MetLife Stadium , home of the New York Giants and New York Jets adding to its fast-growing presence at major stadiums, arenas and ballparks in the U.S.This also marks fuku's presence at all the major sports and entertainment venues in the New York metro area.“We always want to deliver the very best fan experience,” says Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium.“Partnering with fuku provides our guests with another quality culinary option to enjoy at our events.”In addition to fuku's three in-stadium locations in sections 117, 224 and 330, the partnership will be promoted through MetLife Stadium's digital and social media platforms."We're excited to keep launching new locations across the country, but it's especially meaningful to strengthen our New York metro roots at MetLife Stadium, which now brings us to 23 fuku locations across 15 major venues,” says Claudia Lezcano, CEO of fuku.“We value our partnership with Delaware North and appreciate the opportunity to reach the amazing New York Giants and New York Jets fans.”Customers already familiar with fuku and all spicy fried chicken lovers, can now enjoy the signature menu items including: the OG Sando, Tenders and Waffle Fries, with choice of fuku mayo, ranch and honey mustard sauces.About fuku®fuku® is a quick culinary, chef-created eatery known for its signature, craveable spicy fried chicken sandwich. fuku challenges conventions with its innovation to quality, hand-crafted food for everyone to enjoy. Drawing influences from Asian and American flavors, the brand is most comfortable with its bold outside the box approach while staying true to its fried chicken roots. Born into David Chang's Momofuku family of restaurants, the Sando started as a secret menu item at Momofuku Noodle Bar in the East Village for those“in the know” and has since grown into a foodie favorite. In addition to a location at Hudson Yards in NYC, fuku is rapidly expanding to include locations in major stadiums, arenas and ballparks in the U.S. For a complete list please visit eatfuku and follow us on Instagram@fuku , Facebook and LinkedIn.About MetLife StadiumMetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants and is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL (82,500). The stadium hosts the world's biggest events on the world's biggest stage and will host the FIFA World Cup 26TM Final and 7 other matches throughout the tournament. The venue annually ranks as one of the busiest stadiums in the world and has been named“Highest Grossing Stadium of the Year” 9 times by Billboard. Event highlights include Super Bowl XLVIII, NHL Stadium Series, WrestleMania, Copa America Centenario Final, 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches.About the New York GiantsA cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants kicked off their 100th season of play this year.About the New York JetsThe New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football Leage (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.

Roberta Tsang

RTPR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.